3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs DC, Match 20 of IPL 2023 

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2023 campaign has taken a serious detour since beginning on a positive note with a win. They have been pegged back by consecutive defeats and will be keen to capitalize on back-to-back home matches, adding a few points to their name in the process.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are not faring any better. The 2020 IPL finalists are off to a horrid start to the season after losing each of their first four matches. David Warner, the franchise skipper, has hardly any positives to focus on.

Both sides will be welcoming some crucial overseas stars back among their ranks ahead of the crucial contest. Mitchell Marsh and Wanindu Hasaranga have joined their respective teams and are likely to be thrust straight into the playing XI in a bid to return to winning ways, which in DC's case, has been a while.

The two sides are scheduled to take on each other at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 15, in an afternoon encounter.

On that note, let’s take a look at three player battles to look out for in the crucial contest between RCB and DC in IPL 2023.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Anrich Nortje

Virat Kohli has started his IPL 2023 campaign on a good note, scoring two fifties in three innings, with both coming at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. More importantly, in the two home games so far, he has been more than comfortable against express pace, in the form of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

The former RCB skipper has a massive challenge lined up as he is set to face an in-form and rampant Anrich Nortje. The South African speedster has been one of the few positives for DC so far this season and his matchup against Kohli will definitely be one to look out for.

Statistically, Kohli has not had a breezy time facing Nortje in the shortest format. In the seven innings they have faced each other, Nortje has bowled 28 deliveries, off which Kohli has scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 92.85 while losing his wicket twice.

#2 David Warner vs Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has emerged as a blessing for RCB with the new ball and has had a significant say at the Chinnaswamy Stadium so far. The right-arm pacer has been ruthless upfront in his pursuit of wickets and will be up against a batter who boasts a decent record against the Indian pacer.

David Warner, despite questions over his cautious approach, has been successful in scoring the bulk of runs for DC in IPL 2023. The veteran batter is ranked second on the Orange Cap list and will have to go through a testing phase in the powerplay, combating the in-form Siraj.

The left-handed opener has faced Siraj across four T20 innings in his career. He has scored 42 runs off 23 deliveries at a strike rate of 182.60 while losing his wicket once in the process.

It is to be noted that Warner recently faced a scathing spell from Siraj during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was Siraj's delivery that led to Warner sustaining a fracture and being ruled out of the tour midway.

The former teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have a huge say in the proceedings in Bangalore.

#3 Glenn Maxwell vs Kuldeep Yadav

Glenn Maxwell played a sublime knock in RCB's loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and also announced his return from injury.

The RCB all-rounder holds a crucial role in the batting line-up considering the drastic lack of quality after the dominant opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

Kuldeep Yadav has had a lackluster start to the season and a matchup against an old foe could just be the catalyst that he needs. The left-arm wrist spinner has enjoyed a dominant record over Maxwell. He has claimed the flamboyant player's wicket on three occasions out of six innings but has also conceded 79 runs in 44 deliveries at a strike rate of 180.

The double-edged sword could potentially dictate the game, especially if DC manage to send Kohli and du Plessis back to the pavilion early.

Who will win the encounter between RCB and DC in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

