3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs PBKS, Match 6 of IPL 2024 ft. Liam Livingstone vs Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2024 heads to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight for a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. It is the first home game of the season for RCB, who suffered a defeat in their first match of the tournament against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings will be quite confident heading into this match after beating the Delhi Capitals by four wickets in their first game of the tournament.

PBKS and RCB met only once in IPL 2024, where the Royal Challengers defeated the Kings by 24 runs. However, that game took place in Mohali. This game will happen in Bengaluru, where the conditions are excellent for batting.

A run-fest is expected tonight in IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match begins, here's a look at three player battles which could decide the winner.

#1 Mohammed Siraj (RCB) vs. Liam Livingstone (PBKS)

Mohammed Siraj trapped Liam Livingstone in front of his stumps when the Punjab Kings clashed with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2023 IPL season. Livingstone batted at number four in that game and got out for just two runs off four balls.

Siraj was on fire in that game as he ended with figures of 4/21 and also won the Player of the Match award. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans will have high hopes from their star pacer when their team takes on the Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 tonight.

If Liam Livingstone gets going at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he could turn the game in his side's favor. Hence, Siraj will be determined to dismiss him cheaply again tonight.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB) vs. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh has been the main Indian fast bowler for the Punjab Kings over the last few IPL seasons. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has been the backbone of the RCB batting lineup for more than a decade now.

Kohli has struggled a bit against left-arm pace at the international level, but he has a fantastic record against Arshdeep. The RCB batter has aggregated 44 runs off just 23 balls against the PBKS pacer without being dismissed even once.

Kohli has hit seven fours against Arshdeep while maintaining an impressive strike rate of 191.3. Arshdeep will be keen to improve his record against Kohli tonight.

#3 Alzarri Joseph (RCB) vs. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan took a break from competitive cricket after last year's IPL. He played a decent knock in his first game of IPL 2024 two days ago against the Delhi Capitals before Ishant Sharma cleaned him up.

Dhawan will be up against RCB's express pacer Alzarri Joseph in tonight's IPL 2024 match. Joseph has dismissed Dhawan twice in the past. The last time Joseph bowled against Dhawan in an IPL match was in 2022, where he conceded 18 runs off 12 balls.

The pitch in Bengaluru will be good for batting and Dhawan will be condifent of making a big score as long as he can see off Joseph's initial spell.