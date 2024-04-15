3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs SRH, Match 30 of IPL 2024 ft. Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad will travel to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 tonight (April 15). It is the sixth game of the tournament for Hyderabad, who have recorded three wins and two defeats thus far.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, are on a four-match losing streak. Another defeat for RCB would push them closer to an early elimination from IPL 2024.

Despite having big names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green in the squad, the Royal Challengers have earned only two points from six matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to rise higher in the standings with a win over Bengaluru tonight.

Before the southern derby of IPL 2024 begins at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here are three player battles to watch out for in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins

Virat Kohli has been the highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 so far. The right-handed batter has fought like a lone warrior for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in most of their matches so far this season. RCB fans will have high hopes from him in this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will try to silence the crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium by dismissing Virat cheaply. Five months ago, Cummins dismissed Kohli in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It will be interesting to see which player comes out on top tonight when Kohli and Cummins go head-to-head in the IPL tonight.

#2 Mohammed Siraj vs Travis Head

Mohammed Siraj has been the main new-ball bowler for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the past few seasons. Although he has not been that effective in IPL 2024, captain Faf du Plessis will expect Siraj to return to form soon and take wickets for RCB in the powerplay overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's new opener Travis Head has played some impressive knocks already this season. The wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will likely suit the batters, which is why if Head gets going, he could guide SRH to a colossal score.

The onus will be on Siraj to ensure that Head does not provide a flying start to Sunrisers Hyderabad. This battle will have a major impact on the result of the game.

#3 Faf du Plessis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis scored a brilliant half-ton in his team's previous match against the Mumbai Indians. The Royal Challengers fans will hope for a similar performance from their captain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight.

Faf will likely go head-to-head with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay overs of RCB's innings. While Kumar has dismissed Faf once in his IPL career, last year Faf scored 13 runs off just four balls against the SRH pacer at a strike rate of 325.

Kumar will be out for revenge when he grabs the new ball against Faf tonight at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.