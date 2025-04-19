3 player battles to watch out for in RR vs LSG, Match 36 of IPL 2025 ft. Nicholas Pooran

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

The Men in Pink are coming off a disappointing loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous game, where they lost the tie in a super over. RR were in a winning position at a point in the game but lost momentum, leading to their fifth loss of the season.

LSG too suffered a loss in their previous outing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but are in a relatively comfortable position in the points table, with eight points from four wins and three losses.

Ad

Trending

With both teams aiming to get back to winning ways, here's a look at the top three player battles to watch out for:

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Digvesh Rathi

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal has looked in good touch of late and played a decent knock in RR’s most recent encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC). He has scored three fifties in the last four innings and is highly skilled against spin. He will be ready to bounce when he takes on the LSG bowlers.

Digvesh Rathi has been seen bowling in the powerplay as well, and there are high chances of these two players facing off. With Rathi catching everyone’s attention for picking up wickets of some of the top players, Jaiswal’s wicket might as well induce him to bring out his signature celebration.

Ad

#2 Shimron Hetmyer vs Ravi Bishnoi

Expand Tweet

Ad

RR’s finisher Shimron Hetmyer is a power-hitter and has scored 1849 runs off 1585 deliveries against spin in T20s, while being dismissed by spinners 74 times in 187 innings. On the other hand, he’s done brilliantly against pace, scoring 3205 in 2111 balls, getting dismissed 114 times in 212 innings.

He’ll be up against Ravi Bishnoi if he gets a chance to bat during RR’s innings, and has struggled against the LSG spinner in the format. The West Indies cricketer has scored only 24 runs off 37 deliveries in six innings against the Indian spinner, falling prey to him thrice in these outings.

Ad

Given the past encounters between Hetmyer and Bishnoi, this will be a battle worth watching.

#1 Nicholas Pooran vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caribbean batter Nicholas Pooran is in tremendous form with the bat, and every bowler will be careful while bowling against him. He’s been hitting pacers and spinners equally well, and it’ll be a challenge for RR bowlers to keep him in check.

Hasaranga, meanwhile, hasn’t looked in good form with the ball. He conceded 38 runs in his four-over spell while picking up the lone wicket of Abishek Porel against Delhi in the previous game. If he exposes his weaknesses once again, Pooran won’t stop himself from going hard and will make this battle even more intense.

The Sri Lankan has dismissed Pooran twice in seven T20 innings and given away 31 runs in 20 deliveries against the West Indian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More