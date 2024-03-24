3 player battles to watch out for in RR vs LSG, Match 4 of IPL 2024 ft. Nicholas Pooran vs Yuzvendra Chahal

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin their IPL 2024 campaign in Jaipur in Match 4 of the season on Sunday, March 24. Both teams have retained a large chunk of last year's squad and also made some interesting additions in the auction.

The two teams were also involved in a swap deal, with Avesh Khan going to the Royals, while Devdutt Padikkal went the other way. RR had a disappointing end to IPL 2023, missing out on a playoff spot despite a good start. While LSG got to the playoffs last season, they were blown away by the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

However, it's a fresh start to a fresh season, and both teams will fancy their chances with the quality players they have. On that note, let's take a look at three match-ups that could be key:

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi featured in India's U19 World Cup team in 2020 and share a great camaraderie. They have also gone on to play for the senior Indian team and have become a vital cog in their respective IPL teams as well.

Having faced a lot of each other in the nets, both Jaiswal and Bishnoi will be well aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses. Captains have often trusted Bishnoi in the powerplay to provide breakthroughs, and he could also be bowling against a well-set Jaiswal.

Having not faced off much in the IPL before, this could be an uncertain and equally fascinating match-up.

#2 Quinton de Kock (LSG) vs Trent Boult (RR)

Three years ago, both Quinton de Kock and Trent Boult were a part of a star-studded Mumbai Indians team. But they have moved on to newer challenges with De Kock joining LSG and Boult becoming the spearhead of RR's pace attack.

However, just like Jaiswal and Bishnoi, even De Kock and Boult would have seen enough of each other in the nets. In T20 cricket, Quinton de Kock has scored 48 runs off 39 balls off Trent Boult but has also been dismissed thrice.

With LSG needing an explosive start in the powerplay and RR needing early wickets, this match-up becomes even more crucial.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) vs Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Nicholas Pooran's stock has risen exponentially over the last few years, especially after he brought consistency to the explosive ability he always had. Arguably among the most important players for LSG, Pooran, with his strong game against spin, makes Yuzvendra Chahal an interesting match-up for him.

In T20I cricket, Chahal has conceded a staggering 90 runs off 47 balls bowled to Pooran. However, in 15 balls to the left-hander in the IPL, the RR leg-spinner has conceded 16 runs and also picked up his wicket once. Their battle in the middle overs could set up the game nicely for either side.