3 player battles to watch out for in SRH vs LSG, Match 57 of IPL 2024 ft. Pat Cummins vs KL Rahul

Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome Lucknow Super Giants to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, in the 57th match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday, May 8.

While the hosts are fourth in the league table with 12 points to their name at the moment, the visitors are perched just one spot below them in the standings with the same number of points.

This game is crucial for both teams as it will decide which of them manages to make the cut and become the fourth side to try and push for future qualification into the playoffs this season.

We look at three key player battles to watch out for in this game:

#1 Pat Cummins vs KL Rahul

One of the biggest battles in this game will be the one between the skippers of the respective franchises. While SRH have been led by Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins this year, LSG have entrusted their hopes in India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul.

Rahul will open the innings for LSG in this game and is expected to come up against Cummins. If he manages to better Cummins by picking up his slower bouncers well and treating them like they are meant to be, LSG will be in the ascendancy.

However, if Cummins manages to get the upper hand over Rahul, SRH will be able to dictate terms throughout the game.

#2 Travis Head vs Naveen-ul-Haq

Expand Tweet

Star LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who picked up three wickets in his side's previous game, a disappointing defeat to KKR in Lucknow on Sunday, will have to contend with the marauding Travis Head in this game.

The latter is known to tuck into all bowlers who aim to come into the powerplay and deliver the goods.

Head looks to make room for himself and carve deliveries up and over the cover fielder to pick up runs and this is where Naveen will have to be careful. He cannot afford to give Head the room and pace needed to play his shots or manufacture any to take SRH towards a big total.

The Afghan seamer will need to have his wits around him to compete against Head.

#3 Nitish Kumar Reddy vs Ravi Bishnoi

Expand Tweet

SRH's newfound sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy, who plies his trade for Andhra in domestic cricket, will have to compete against leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in this game.

Reddy has shown excellent form of late, and he will have the responsibility of carrying the SRH middle order upon his shoulder in this game.

Bishnoi is a wily operator and he will know just exactly how much spin and bounce will be operable at the Uppal stadium on Wednesday. If Bishnoi manages to entrap Reddy in this game, LSG will have the upper hand over the hosts.

However, if the latter manages to come good and showcase his wares, the visitors will have nowhere to hide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback