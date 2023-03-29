3 players who can lead MI if Rohit Sharma misses a few games in IPL 2023

Having delivered five titles as captain, Rohit Sharma is now almost synonymous with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

He took over the reins of the side back in 2013 when the team was in turmoil and completely changed the narrative. He led the franchise to its maiden win in the IPL 2013 and then helped the team win the coveted trophy four times, in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

However, the last couple of seasons have been a bit of an anomaly as far as MI are concerned as they failed to make the playoffs for two consecutive years.

The management will be desperate to turn things around and help Mumbai Indians win their sixth title. Skipper Rohit Sharma will once again be central to the team's vision and plans.

However, Rohit may opt to rest for a few games in order to manage his workload and in this case, MI will need someone to take over the leadership duties.

On that note, we take a look at three players who could lead Mumbai Indians if Rohit misses a few games.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

The frontline option for MI from a captaincy point of view is none other than Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar has been outstanding over the last few years and his sensational batting has played a huge role in the Mumbai Indians' success over the years. He is now a senior member of the side and has also gained experience at the international level.

Recently, when the senior players were rested and Hardik Pandya was chosen to lead India, Suryakumar was picked as the all-rounder's deputy, which further highlights his growing stock in Indian cricket.

#2 Ishan Kishan

The young and energetic Ishan Kishan is another player Mumbai can consider for the captaincy if Rohit decides to sit out for a few games.

Kishan has been an integral part of the franchise for a few years now and he is someone whom the management really believes. He was the most expensive player at last year's mega-auction as the franchise bought him for ₹15.25 crores.

Kishan also has captaincy experience, having led India to the ICC U-19 World Cup final in 2016. Under him, India ended as the runner-up, losing to West Indies in the final.

#3 Tim David

He may not be a popular choice, but Tim David is the only other viable captaincy choice for Mumbai Indians if Rohit is unavailable.

David has enormous experience in the shortest format, having played 160 games. He is a T20 globetrotter and therefore, has played with and against some of the best players in the world. The Mumbai franchise may choose to make use of his observations and experiences.

