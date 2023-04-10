3 players who can replace Deepak Chahar in the CSK XI for their next IPL 2023 clash

In a disappointing development for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans, the team's swing bowler Deepak Chahar will reportedly miss a few matches in IPL 2023. As per Cricbuzz, the right-arm pacer seems to have suffered a hamstring injury while playing against the Mumbai Indians last Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Deepak Chahar opened the bowling for Chennai Super Kings in that match and bowled only one over, returning with figures of 0/10.

Chahar is the most experienced Indian fast bowler in the Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023. With Mukesh Choudhary also out of IPL 2023, CSK will need someone from their bench to step up and deliver the goods for the team in their upcoming matches.

CSK's next IPL match is against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 12. In this listicle, we will look at the three players whom CSK can pick as a replacement for Deepak Chahar in their playing XI for the clash against RR.

#1 Simarjeet Singh can replace Deepak Chahar in the playing XI

Simarjeet Singh dismissed Jos Buttler in the previous IPL season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Simarjeet Singh made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings last year. The tall, skiddy pacer played six matches for CSK, scalping four wickets. He was a part of the CSK playing XI that played in the last league-stage match of the season against the Rajasthan Royals. In that game, Singh returned with figures of 1/18 in three overs.

Most importantly, Singh picked up the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler in the powerplay overs itself. Considering Singh's past success against Buttler, the Chennai Super Kings team management may bring him back into the playing XI as a replacement for Chahar in their next IPL 2023 match.

#2 Akash Singh can make his CSK debut in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings signed uncapped Indian pacer Akash Singh as a replacement for Mukesh Choudhary. Singh has played only one match in his IPL career before. Interestingly, he made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings in 2021.

Since Singh would have bowled a lot of deliveries to Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the nets, CSK could hand him his maiden CSK cap for their upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals.

#3 Prashant Solanki has an outside chance of earning a place in CSK's playing XI

The Chennai Super Kings spent ₹1.2 crore to sign uncapped leg-spinner Prashant Solanki at the IPL 2022 Auction. Surprisingly, CSK used him in only two matches, where he ended up impressing against the Rajasthan Royals. Solanki returned with figures of 2/20 in that game, dismissing Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will help the spinners. Moeen Ali bagged a four-wicket haul in the last match on this ground. CSK could thus consider bringing in leg-spinner Prashant Solanki as a replacement for Deepak Chahar. Like Simarjeet Singh, Solanki performed well against RR last season.

