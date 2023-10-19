3 players who can replace Hardik Pandya in India’s squad if he’s ruled out of 2023 World Cup ft. Washington Sundar

Hardik Pandya suffered a twisted ankle during his first over against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup. He was introduced in the ninth over of the match and had to leave the field after bowling just three balls.

Virat Kohli finished the over by bowling some medium pace. As a result of Pandya's absence on the field, Shardul Thakur had to bowl more overs than usual. While the all-rounder's absence won't hurt India today, it will have to be addressed if the injury is major.

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries over the years, and there's a chance that he will be ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup. It will be a huge blow for India, as a fast-bowling all-rounder of his quality is hard to replace.

Let's look at three players who can replace Hardik Pandya in India's squad if he's ruled out of the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Washington Sundar

Ravichandran Ashwin is the favorite to take Hardik Pandya's place in the Indian lineup going forward in the 2023 World Cup. Both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have bowled well in the tournament so far. Hence, it makes sense to add another spinner to the mix.

As there will be another spinner in the lineup, someone like Washington Sundar could be added to the squad to provide depth. He not only gives you a good bowling option but is also very capable with the bat. It is pertinent to note that he can bat up the order if needed.

#2 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been the best pace bowlers for India in terms of batting in the last few years. They are more than capable of tonking a few lusty blows at the back end of the innings if needed. With Hardik Pandya possibly ruled out, Chahar could be a decent addition to the squad.

He won't necessarily feature alongside Thakur in the lineup, but he will be a good backup for the Mumbai bowler. This will ensure India retain the shape of the squad, as they will essentially be replacing a batting all-rounder who bowls pace with a bowling all-rounder who bowls pace.

#3 Tilak Verma

Tilak Verma has been extremely impressive for the Mumbai Indians in the last two IPL seasons. He earned his maiden call-up to the Indian national side earlier this year and has already played both ODI and T20I cricket for the country. Although quite left-field, he could be a smart replacement for Hardik Pandya for the remainder of the World Cup.

Verma has an X factor, which will be lacking in the Indian middle order if Pandya is ruled out of the World Cup. Not only can he provide some explosiveness with the bat, but he is also a decent part-time bowler. The current Indian lineup possesses no batter who can bowl a few overs, which falls in Verma's favor.