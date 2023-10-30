3 players who can replace Jos Buttler as England captain after 2023 World Cup ft. Harry Brook

Jos Buttler's woes as captain and batter have intensified beyond belief at the 2023 World Cup, with the latest episode of his misery being England's 100-run hammering at the hands of India.

With a fourth straight defeat and a fifth in six games, England's title defense has had curtains drawn on it for all practical purposes. A pale shadow of the team that dominated ODI cricket for a good period of time post the 2015 World Cup, Buttler and Co. have experienced only doom and gloom.

There's still a fair bit to play for, though, with the ICC announcing that the top seven teams, alongside hosts Pakistan, will secure qualification for the Champions Trophy in 2025. England are currently warming the cellars at the foot of the 2023 World Cup table and will want to win their remaining three games to ensure they secure that berth.

Buttler's form with the bat has been forgettable, having tallied a mere 105 runs at an average of 17.50 thus far at the 2023 World Cup. His decision-making at the toss has also come under the scanner, and with his team failing to deliver, there is an automatic question mark over his position as captain.

While it remains to be seen if Buttler, 33, is relinquished from his duties or not, England may very well look ahead for a more long-term captaincy candidate. They need to rebuild post this debacle with an eye on the 2027 World Cup.

Buttler handing over the reins could be a possibility, in a bid to free up the superstar so that he can deliver his best with the bat. But with a number of other seniors perhaps on their last legs in ODIs, there is no real experienced option that stands out as a potential successor.

Here, we look at three players who could replace Buttler as England's ODI skipper post the 2023 World Cup, should they move in that direction.

#1 Harry Brook

England's confusion over Harry Brook has now reached a point where the prodigious Yorkshireman has been left out of the playing XI in their last two 2023 World Cup games. While his stellar 66 against Afghanistan was worthy of him retaining his spot, the return of Ben Stokes and the balance of the side resulted in the team being muddled over how to fit him.

One thing can be said with certainty, though - Brook will be a mainstay in the England setup for a long time to come. In this regard, with the team likely to undergo a major overhaul post this World Cup, it isn't a bad idea to have him show the way as leader should they relieve Buttler of his duties.

After all, Brook has adopted and practiced the attacking brand of cricket that England have vouched to play across formats, with his Test success testifying the same. All of 24, his best years are ahead of him, and he would have learnt the tricks of the trade around Stokes and Brendon McCullum in the Test setup.

Brook certainly has the game to translate his success into the shorter formats, and while he could be tasked with helming a major transition should he be handed the captaincy, giving him enough time to do so is vital. With a senior statesman like Buttler around, he is bound to develop in that role on the journey.

#2 Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley has played a spoonful of ODIs - five, to be exact. He has captained England in two of those, even though he could call the shots on the field just once when he led a second-string outfit against Ireland in September.

In that second ODI in Trent Bridge, Crawley looked assured of his bowling changes and seemed to carry that temperament, especially when George Scrimshaw started off with a flurry of wides and looked incredibly nervous on debut. Playing as many games across formats is something he stated as a goal of his at the conclusion of that series.

Crawley has gained a lot of experience in Tests. His game is starting to reach the level England expect of him, if the Ashes series was anything to go by.

The fact that he was asked to lead against Ireland could be a sign of what is to come, should England look for a long-term captaincy option at the expense of Buttler.

The next ODI World Cup is slated to be staged in South Africa, a place where pace and bounce are factors and are right up Crawley's zones of strength. He could be the fulcrum of the batting lineup at No. 3 and perhaps have an additional responsibility to go with it.

#3 Sam Curran

This is another player who isn't a sure starter in the ODI XI, but again, it just sums up the transition that lies ahead of the team. Although Sam Curran has played just three matches so far at the 2023 World Cup, it's hard to think of too many players in England who offer the skillset that he does.

Ever since his international debut as a teenager, Curran's willingness to do the tough job and ability to stand tall under pressure have stood out. His leadership skills came to the fore when he led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) admirably in Shikhar Dhawan's absence in the IPL earlier this year. He also stepped in for a few games for Surrey in the T20 Blast.

Clearly, the think-tank of the teams Curran has been a part of have seen that leadership spark in him. England need an all-rounder to serve as the pivot around whom they can build the rest of their side, and he is the perfect bet in that sense.

Curran ought to be a sure starter. That adds further weightage to the possibility of him taking over the reins from Buttler post the 2023 World Cup, should the team head in that direction.

