3 players CSK could buy at IPL 2023 Auction to replace Dwayne Bravo

IPL 2022 was a terrible season for the Chennai Super Kings. The four-time IPL-winning side lost 10 of their 14 games and finished ninth overall. Their charismatic captain MS Dhoni is 41 and they would look to identify (or maybe buy) their next leader.

Replacing Dhoni won't be the only gap the the Super Kings will have to fill at the upcoming mini-auction. Dwayne Bravo, the top wicket-taker in IPL history, announced his retirement earlier this month. Though Bravo has joined CSK as the bowling coach, they will have to find a player to replace him on the pitch, someone who can bowl those crucial death overs and also wield the bat.

The IPL 2023 Auction, which will take place on Friday, will see a total of 405 players go under the hammer. CSK currently have seven open slots, including two for overseas players.

Here are three all-rounders that CSK could target as a replacement for Dwayne Bravo at the mini-auction.

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran was instrumental in England winning this year's T20 World Cup.

Sam Curran was the player of the match when England beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final last month. The 24-year-old is talented with both the bat and the ball, and would also provide CSK with a good option to bowl those death overs.

Curran has already represented CSK in 2020 and 2021 and would fit right into the setup. In the two seasons that he donned the yellow jersey, Sam Curran picked up 22 wickets in 23 matches.

Chennai Super Kings had bought Curran for Rs 5.5 crore in 2020, but they might have to shell out more this time around as he could get a bid from several teams, being one of the hottests tickets in this mini-auction.

#2 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes could be on CSK's radar this auction.

When looking for a cricketer who can make an impact with both the bat and ball, Ben Stokes is one of the first names that comes to mind. A ferocious pacer, a talented batsman, a gun fielder, and a proven leader - Ben Stokes has all the skills needed to fill DJ Bravo's shoes. Getting Stokes in the auction might solve another issue for CSK - a capable captain for the post Dhoni era.

In the IPL, Stokes has scored 920 runs in 43 matches at a strike rate of nearly 135. This includes two centuries and an equal number of fifties. He also has 28 IPL wickets to his name.

Stokes will not come cheap, however, and multiple teams will be looking to bid for the all-rounder.

#3 Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams plays in several T20 leagues around the globe.

Daniel Sams is a proven performer in T20s, and with a base price of Rs 75 lakhs, he might cost CSK a lot less than Sam Curran and Ben Stokes. The left-arm pacer played for Mumbai Indians last season. He picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches, but failed to get going with the bat. But the Australian pacer has the talent to swing the ball, as well as the bat, in the death overs.

While some other teams may be deterred by the fact that Sams is 30 years old, CSK is not averse to picking experienced players. He could be a good addition into a side that already boasts of two quality spin bowling allrounders - Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali.

Is there anyone else you think CSK should be targeting during the IPL 2023 Auction. Who do you see as a good fit for team? Let us know in the comments.

