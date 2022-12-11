3 players CSK were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released eight players ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, setting themselves up for a revamped squad this time around.

Three overseas professionals and five domestic cricketers were let go of by the four-time champions, with Dwayne Bravo transitioning into a role as the bowling coach. Robin Uthappa retired, while the others entered the auction pool. Some fans have criticized a few of the Super Kings' releases, but they mostly got their decisions spot-on.

Here are three players CSK were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 N Jagadeesan

The most highly criticized release has been that of N Jagadeesan, who has been part of CSK for a while now but hasn't been able to nail down a spot in the playing XI. The Tamil Nadu batter had a stupendous Vijay Hazare Trophy season in which he reeled off five hundreds on the trot, including a record-breaking 277.

However, Jagadeesan is arguably more suited to the longer formats of the game. His T20 performances have dwindled of late, with him even struggling in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, a tournament he used to boss. CSK might be looking for more dynamic domestic wicket-keepers in the IPL 2023 auction, although the 26-year-old's recent run-scoring might tempt one of the franchises to snap him up.

#2 KM Asif

Another player who has been on the fringes of the CSK playing XI for a few years now, KM Asif hasn't been able to take big steps towards becoming an IPL regular. He has played only three matches for the Men in Yellow, returning four wickets at an economy rate of 11.39.

To make matters worse, Asif hasn't had any notable domestic campaigns with Kerala. He has found wickets hard to come by, although he had an above-average Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year. The fast bowler in 29 years old, and it doesn’t make much sense for CSK to back him to come good in the future.

With options like Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande and Rajvardhan Hangargekar on the roster, Asif's release was predictable.

#1 Chris Jordan

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Chris Jordan's IPL economy rate of 9.32 reflects how poor he has been in the cash-rich league. The Englishman has been taken for runs at all stages of the innings and hasn't been able to replicate his T20I displays for the franchises he has played for.

Jordan had a miserable IPL 2022 with CSK, leaking runs at 10.52 and scalping only four wickets. His disastrous performance against the Gujarat Titans, which drilled the final nail in the Super Kings' coffin, is still fresh in memory.

Jordan was on CSK's books for ₹3.5 crore, an amount CSK will definitely find useful elsewhere.

