3 players from DC vs RCB who earlier played for the opposing team

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6. While RCB will be looking to break into the top four with a win, DC will have to win all games to stay alive in the tournament.

The encounter will be a homecoming for local boy Virat Kohli. The reports of a rivalry between DC's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly and Kohli has added to the excitement for this game. Both former Indian captains unfollowed each other on Instagram after their last game and avoided a handshake with each other.

With both teams having won three out of their last four games, this contest promises to be a top encounter. The fact that both teams are struggling with their middle order and won their last game defending a low score has made it a battle of equals.

The contest will also feature some former players going against each other. On that note, let us discuss three players from DC vs RCB who will be playing against their former sides.

#1 Harshal Patel (RCB)

Harshal Patel played for DC between 2018 and 2020. In 12 matches for the franchise he took 12 wickets. With the bat, he barely got a chance and managed 81 runs for the franchise.

In 2021, Harshal Patel returned to RCB, for whom he had debuted in IPL 2012. He immediately made an impact for the side, winning the Purple Cap and taking the joint-highest number of wickets by a bowler in a single season (32 wickets). He was soon rewarded for his excellent show in IPL 2021 with a maiden call-up for the Indian Team.

He was bought by the Bangalore-based franchise in the mega-auction ahead of IPL 2022 and picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an excellent economy rate of 7.66. However, he has looked off-colour in IPL 2023. He is in the middle of a mixed season, having picked up 11 wickets in nine matches with an expensive economy rate of 9.40.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell made his IPL debut for DC way back in IPL 2012. He was bought by the franchise ahead of IPL 2018 as well. In 14 matches for DC, he has scored 175 runs and picked up six wickets. Over the years, Maxwell has played for DC, PBKS, MI and RCB.

He was picked by the Royal Challengers before IPL 2021. Since then, he has been one of the most reliable players for the franchise, scoring 1,076 runs and picking up 11 wickets in 37 matches. The Australian will be looking to continue his fine form against DC tonight.

#3 Rilee Rossouw (DC)

Rilee Roussow had an excellent 2022 in the shortest format, including a match-winning century against Bangladesh at the 2022 T20 World Cup. The Proteas player was picked by RCB in IPL 2011 and replaced Nic Maddinson in 2014. He was bought by DC this year for a fee of ₹4.6 crores. However, he has not been a regular feature in the struggling DC side.

Like most DC batters, he has not been amongst the runs, scoring just 52 runs in four matches for the franchise. While his strike-rate of 133.33 is impressive, he has not played any big innings yet. He will be hoping to change that against his former side tonight, if given the opportunity.

With that, we complete our piece on three players from DC vs RCB who have played for the opposing team. Can you think of any other such players? Let us know in the comments section below.

