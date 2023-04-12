3 players who are defying their age in IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League 2023 has woken up all off a sudden. The last three games have been absolute thrillers and have left fans wanting for more of the same.

A few youngsters like Rinku Singh, Ayush Badoni and Tilak Verma have stood up for their respective teams, entertaining fans in the process.

Although the youngsters have stolen the show, a few veterans have put up some fabulous performances which have defied their age. Here, we look at three such players:

#1 Piyush Chawla

The last few years have seen Piyush Chawla make very limited appearances in the cash-rich league. His stock has fallen considerably in recent times as he went unsold in the first round of the IPL Auction in December.

However, in the second round, he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians at his base price. Not many gave him a chance ahead of the season but the leggie has performed remarkably.

He picked up three wickets in MI's first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. His wickets included those of the well-set Manish Pandey and the extremely dangerous Rovman Powell. Overall, he has four wickets so far this season at a brilliant economy of 6.75 runs per over.

#2 Amit Mishra

Another veteran leggie, Amit Mishra at 40 years of age, has started this year's season extremely well. He has taken three wickets in two appearances for the Lucknow Super Giants, while bowling with some serious class and guile. His economy rate has been top-notch at 6.83 runs per over. In his last outing, Mishra picked up an important wicket of Virat Kohli.

Considering that his side will play quite a few games in Lucknow, where the pitch is quite slow, Mishra will remain an integral weapon at the disposal of skipper KL Rahul.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Everytime people write Shikhar Dhawan off, he responds through his spectacular performances and it has been no different this time around. Dhawan lost his Indian spot recently and at 37 years of age, is quite prone to scrutiny.

He has scored 225 runs in three games so far and is currently the holder of the orange cap. He has stood up for his side, the Punjab Kings, when others have let the team down. In the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhawan put up a one-man show, scoring an unbeaten 99 off 66.

Punjab lost the game but Dhawan was unanimously chosen as the Player of the Match. His performances prove that he has plenty left in the tank.

