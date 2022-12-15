3 players GT were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction

The Gujarat Titans (GT) decided to place faith in most of the team that won them the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

They released only six players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, which will be held on December 23 in Kochi. The Titans have 18 players on their books right now and are in a good position to acquire some fresh talent in the lead-up to their first title defense.

Here are three players GT were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

One of the most high-profile trades ahead of the IPL 2023 auction was the one between the Gujarat Titans and the Kolkata Knight Riders, which saw Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson leave the defending champions.

The Titans have backups for both players they let go of. Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade are wicket-keepers, and finding a quality domestic gloveman won't be too difficult an ask for Ashish Nehra and Co.

Meanwhile, more to the point, Alzarri Joseph has made rapid strides as a T20 bowler and could take on the overseas spearhead mantle. Ferguson isn't the most consistent bowler anyway, as evidenced by his 12 wickets in 13 IPL 2022 matches at an economy rate of 8.96.

Ferguson took up more than ₹10 crore of GT's budget, and letting him go has given them the option to improve their roster in the IPL 2023 auction.

#2 Dominic Drakes

Vitality T20 Blast - Previews

Dominic Drakes was a surprise pick by GT at the IPL 2022 auction. They probably wanted a cut-price overseas pace-bowling all-rounder with plenty of potential, which is what the West Indian is. But he didn't play any games over the course of the season and now finds himself in the auction pool once again.

While Drakes has been on IPL teams' radar for a while now, having been part of the Chennai Super Kings in the past, he hasn't quite been able to scale the ranks. He isn't a regular member of the West Indies side and his contributions in white-ball leagues around the world have been decent but unspectacular.

Drakes' ceiling is sky-high, but he probably isn't ready for the IPL level right now. Few fingers can be pointed at GT's decision to release him.

#1 Jason Roy

Oval Invincibles Men v Birmingham Phoenix Men - The Hundred

Unlike the others on this list, Jason Roy wasn't even part of the GT side in IPL 2022. Signed for his base price, the Englishman pulled out of the season, leaving his franchise in plenty of trouble since they probably viewed him as a fixture in the playing XI.

But the Titans fared pretty well without him, winning the IPL title in historic fashion. It was thus understandable that they didn't feel the need to keep hold of Roy, who has been on a miserable run of form of late. The opener has even lost his place in England's T20I side, having been unable to put bat to ball.

Roy might still find some paddles raised for him at the IPL 2023 auction, but GT had no reason to retain him.

