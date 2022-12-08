3 players KKR might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are arguably the worst-placed team ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

KKR are left with only 14 players in their squad and a purse that hovers dangerously around the ₹7 crore mark. Having acquired Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson through pricey trades, the Knight Riders have several holes in their squad that they might not be able to fix.

However, some smart decisions while buying players could give them a shot at making the playoffs next season. Here are three players KKR might be tempted to buy in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't.

#3 Sikandar Raza

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza is bound to be hot property at the IPL 2023 auction. While the all-rounder may not have age on his side, he has been one of international cricket's best players over the last two years.

Raza, having played for KKR's sister franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), has a unique connection with the franchise. He has often credited Sunil Narine for shaping his improved T20 bowling by working with him at TKR and could be an excellent backup for the West Indian.

Unfortunately, KKR are likely to be priced out of a potential Raza deal, even though they might want to acquire his services. The Zimbabwean is likely to fetch at least a couple of crores, a sum the Knight Riders are not in a position to pay. Moreover, he doesn't fit the profile KKR desperately need - a pace-hitter.

#2 Shivam Mavi

KKR are known to be loyal to the hilt when it comes to their players. Shivam Mavi, who was picked up by the franchise immediately after his exploits in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, remained with them until recently, when they decided to free him of his ₹7.25-crore contract.

The decision was wholly justifiable, with Mavi picking up just five wickets at an economy rate of 10.32 in the six matches he played in IPL 2022. He struggled to even solidify his place in the playing XI, let alone contribute regularly in both departments.

However, KKR might want to extend an olive branch by snapping him up again, this time at a lower price. They've done it before, and they could use some young Indian pacers on their roster. But Mavi, like the others on this list, is unlikely to be cheap enough for them. His reliability in T20 cricket is also questionable.

The Knight Riders can't afford to compromise their auction strategy in the name of loyalty, something they've arguably been guilty of doing in the past.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Third T20I

One of the highlights of the IPL 2022 auction was KKR throwing everything they had in their purse for Nicholas Pooran. The Knight Riders, with only seven players in their squad, made a ₹10.5 crore bid for the West Indian batter with only ₹20.5 crore left in their purse. In fact, they can even be considered lucky that the Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to outmatch them.

Since then, Pooran's value has plummeted. He performed well for the Sunrisers in IPL 2022, amassing 306 runs at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 144.34, but his international returns have fallen off a cliff. The southpaw had a miserable 2022 T20 World Cup, and although his T10 displays are always promising, he isn't very dependable.

As a result, while unlikely, Pooran might be in the sub-₹7-crore ballpark for KKR to go after their man again. Unfortunately, though, the Knight Riders might not be able to afford him even at his base price of ₹2 crore. From where will they find the other players to fill their squad?

Poll : Should KKR try to buy back Shivam Mavi at a cheaper price? Yes No 0 votes