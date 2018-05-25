IPL 2018: 4 players Kings XI Punjab regret letting go

Have a look at the players Punjab made a huge mistake by selling them in the past IPL seasons.

Kings XI Punjab have badly missed the services of Sandeep Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab are one of the most under-performing sides in the IPL. Despite having T20 greats and a good bench strength every year in their squad, they have mostly failed to make the much important playoffs.

This season too was just another story of their past failures. After managing to bring the greatest T20 stars in the form of Gayle, Finch, Tye, and Rahul on board, they started the season as one of the favorites owing to the stalwarts in their squad and their possession of rich bench strength.

In-spite having a terrific start to their campaign, they lost their way in the mid-way stage which made them finish as low as the 7th position in the points table.

However, had they managed to keep some of their star cricketers, they wouldn't have had to wait so long for the much-awaited title victory.

#4 Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh has been a key middle-order batsman for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mandeep Singh grabbed the attention of a lot of people when he ended the 5th edition of IPL as the highest run-getter of Kings XI Punjab. Since then, he was proclaimed by people as the next captain of Punjab owing to his consistent big-hitting skills. Despite putting on spectacular performances, he was let go by Punjab to Bangalore in 2015.

He can play as an opener as well as a middle-order batsman. This season playing as a middle-order batsman for Bangalore, he has scored 252 runs from 14 matches at a brilliant strike-rate of 135.48.

He would have perfectly matched Punjab's plans as Punjab have never found a reliable middle-order batsman this year as the likes of Manoj Tiwary and Yuvraj Singh have been far from being effective.