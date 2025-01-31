3 players who LSG can consider as a replacement if Mitchell Marsh is ruled out of IPL 2025 ft. Mitchell Owen

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy due to a back injury. It comes as a big blow as Marsh has been a vital part of Australia's limited overs setup given his hard-hitting abilities and skills with the ball.

While he will miss the Champions Trophy, his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is also doubtful. Marsh was roped in by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the IPL 2025 auction for ₹3.4 crores.

Should the all-rounder fail to recover in time, there is a risk of him missing the upcoming IPL season. Marsh has played 42 IPL matches so far, scoring 665 runs at an average of 19.55 with three half-centuries. He has also picked up 37 wickets in the tournament.

Mitchell Marsh's injury and being ruled out of the Champions Trophy is a cause of concern for the Super Giant. However, they do have plenty of options to choose from as his replacement if he fails to regain full fitness in time.

3 players who LSG can consider as a replacement if Mitchell Marsh is ruled out of IPL 2025

#3 Ben Duckett

English wicketkeeper-batter Ben Duckett, although not an all-rounder like Mitchell Marsh, could come in as a handy replacement for LSG. They face a conundrum as to who will be their opening pair. The English batter could be the answer to their issues with openers.

Duckett has played 15 T20Is and has scored 373 runs at an average of 28.69 and a strike rate of 146.47 with a best score of an unbeaten 70. He also scored a fifty in the third T20I against India in the ongoing five-match series.

The left-hander carries immense T20 experience, having played 202 matches and amassing 5,120 runs with 33 half-centuries. He has played in various leagues such as the Big Bash League, Vitality Blast, and the Pakistan Super League. Duckett was unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.

#2 Shardul Thakur

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur could be another viable replacement for Mitchell Marsh. Shardul is a fast bowling all-rounder and is a handy batter down the order. Although in a different format, he is in magnificent form at the moment.

Shardul has been performing with both the bat and the ball in the ongoing Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. In their ongoing match against Meghalaya, he picked up four wickets in the first innings and slammed a quickfire 42-ball 84 coming down the order.

He has played 95 IPL matches and has grabbed 94 wickets and has scored over 300 runs with a top-score of 68. Shardul Thakur was among the shocking names who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

#1 Mitchell Owen

Australian youngster Mitchell Owen, although not a part of the IPL 2025 auction, is still eligible to play in the league. He could replace his fellow countryman Mitchell Marsh if needed.

Owen, who played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the recent Big Bash League season, smashed a 42-ball 108 while opening the batting against the Sydney Thunder in the final.

Owen, 23, has played 24 T20s and has scored 531 runs at an average of 33.18 with two hundreds and an impressive strike rate of 184.73. He is also a right-arm medium pacer and can chip in with a few overs although he does not bowl a lot.

