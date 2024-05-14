3 players who made a stunning comeback in IPL 2024 after going unsold at the auction ft. Phil Salt

IPL 2024 has entered its business end now. The race to the playoffs has begun, with nine out of 10 teams still having a chance to qualify for the next round. Not a single team has officially booked its place in the playoffs yet, but Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have earned 16 points, which should be enough to take them to the next round.

Meanwhile, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs. Despite having a stunning squad featuring the likes of Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, the Mumbai Indians are currently 10th in the IPL 2024 points table.

MI also signed Kwena Maphaka and Luke Wood as replacement signings, but they could not impress much. While MI's replacements could not repay the faith shown by the team management, here's a list of three other replacement signings of IPL 2024 who made a stunning comeback in the tournament after going unsold at the auction.

#1 Phil Salt's stunning performances have lit up Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign

Kolkata Knight Riders are at the helm of the points table right now with 19 points in their account. One of the biggest reasons behind their success has been the explosive opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine.

Salt, who was in tremendous touch for England against West Indies around the auction, surprisingly remained unsold. The England batter then replaced Jason Roy in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

The KKR management gave him a place in the playing squad straightaway, and Salt did not let them down. He has scored 429 runs in his first 11 innings. Notably, he maintained an average of 42.90 and a strike rate of 183.33.

#2 Sandeep Warrier produced stunning performances against Delhi Capitals

Sandeep Warrier is a capped Indian T20I cricketer, but the fast bowler did not receive any bids at the auction. He returned to the league as a replacement for Mohammed Shami in the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad.

GT handed Warrier his debut cap in a low-scoring match against Delhi Capitals. The Titans were bundled out for just 88 in that game, but Warrier gave them a slight chance of winning by taking two wickets.

In the reverse fixture against the Delhi Capitals, Warrier scalped three wickets in the powerplay overs and finished with figures of 3/15. He has a stunning strike rate of less than 10 in IPL 2024.

#3 Jake Fraser-McGurk has been the game-changer for Delhi Capitals

Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk played a major role in Delhi Capitals' turnaround in IPL 2024. The youngster joined the franchise as a replacement for fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, and he has been a stunning performer for the side so far.

Shedding some light on McGurk's numbers in IPL 2024, the right-handed batter has amassed 259 runs in his first six matches at an unbelievable strike rate of 233.33. He whacked 23 fours and 23 sixes, giving sleepless nights to opposition bowlers before the match against Delhi Capitals.

#StunnedByLloydStellar #Lloyd #KhayaalJoGharKoGharBanaye #LloydAirConditioner #LloydAC #IPL

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback