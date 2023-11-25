3 players MI could consider releasing if Hardik Pandya joins them for IPL 2024 ft. Cameron Green

The last week of the IPL trade window has given the Indian fans a welcome distraction from the World Cup final heartbreak, with some big-money deals taking place close to the deadline for submitting the final list of retained and released players on Sunday, November 26.

One day ahead of the deadline, a deal that almost no one believed, one that sounded ludicrous, has been reportedly confirmed by official sources. It's the cash-only trade of Hardik Pandya back to the Mumbai Indians, with the Gujarat Titans getting a transfer fee for releasing their captain after he led them to a title in their IPL debut.

While the cricketing fraternity has differing opinions on the impact of this deal, MI's focus will be on the players they retain and release, with Hardik taking up ₹15 Crores or even more of their annual purse. Here's three players MI could consider releasing if Hardik Pandya joins them for IPL 2024.

#3 Tim David - ₹8.25 Crores

Tim David in action.

Tim David was one of MI's better players last season, and while his name could come up during discussions on who to release because of his hefty price tag, the odds of them doing so aren't great.

One of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world, Tim David scored 231 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 158.22 last season, a downgrade from his performances in IPL 2022.

While he didn't start the season too great, his performances improved as the tournament went on, coinciding with MI's similar uptick in form.

Based on his numbers, MI does have a case in releasing him because of his price tag. However, in terms of potential finishers, you don't get better than Tim David in this league, and while his getting released is possible, it's not very probable.

#2 Cameron Green - ₹17.50 Crores

Cameron Green was the second-most expensive buy at the IPL 2023 auction, fetching a huge payday of ₹17.50 crores as MI clamored to secure his services. They didn't exactly use the Australian to the best of his potential, but when he batted in his preferred position at the top order, Green certainly showed signs of why the team paid such a huge sum for him.

Green finished IPL 2023 with solid numbers of 452 runs at an average over 50 and a strike rate of 160.28, also picking up six wickets with the ball. However, his recent limited-overs performances haven't been great, especially in those matches played in India.

With Hardik Pandya, another top all-rounder set to come in, it does raise the question if Hardik is a like-for-like replacement for Green. In terms of ability and future potential, one can't really see MI release Cameron Green, but financially, it makes lots of sense.

It remains to be seen if MI takes the bold call of releasing Green and trying to pick him up for a lower price at the auction or retain him.

#1 Jofra Archer - ₹8 Crores

Jofra Archer couldn't replicate his success with RR at MI.

Regardless of the Hardik Pandya trade, Jofra Archer is one player the Mumbai Indians were likely to release ahead of the auction. They have all the more reason to let go of the England seamer with Hardik coming in as it frees up a huge chunk of money in their purse.

Archer's injury problems coming in the way of him playing regular cricket. While he tried his best to keep himself fit, Archer could pick up only two wickets in five matches last season and later had to withdraw midway through the tournament.

The entire cricketing world knows what a deadly bowler he can be when he's fully fit, but it has been a while since that has been the case. MI would certainly want the option of getting him back for a cheaper price at the auction if he's fit, but with Hardik coming in, Archer being released is a no-brainer.