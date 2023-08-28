3 players MI might sign soon on Lasith Malinga's advice ft. Kartik Tyagi

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga was one of the finest T20 bowlers in his playing days, and he continues to mark his legacy with his current role as a bowling coach.

Following a brief stint away with the Mumbai Indians (MI) to work for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Malinga returns to the five-time champions' setup as their new bowling coach, replacing Shane Bond. He was recently part of MI New York's coaching staff as they won the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA.

Malinga also had a brief stint as a bowling consultant for Sri Lanka in 2022 and has already forged a short, yet effective network through his various coaching roles.

Mumbai Indians, who had issues with their bowling attack in the 2023 season, particularly because of Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah's injuries, will be hoping for an overhaul by one of their finest. Malinga had a fruitful spell with the Royals and he will be looking to translate the same and hone the skills of the MI bowlers.

The MI pace bowling unit is a blend of experience and youth. Fans witnessed the likes of Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, and Akash Madhwal make their debuts in the previous edition and they all will benefit from Malinga's valuable expertise.

As the former cricketer turns 40 on August 28, 2023, let us take a look at three potential players MI might sign soon on Lasith Malinga's advice.

#1 Dushmanta Chameera

The Sri Lankan pacer is someone that Malinga has closely worked with during his stint in the national team coaching setup. While Dushmanta Chameera is currently struggling with injuries, he is a force to be reckoned with when bowling in full flow.

The right-arm pacer did a solid job for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first season, especially in the powerplay with the new ball. He could be a perfect fit for the Mumbai Indians, considering the predominant red-soil pitch at the Wankhede Stadium.

Considering the high-risk injury concerns ever-surrounding Burmah and Archer, MI might look into some credible backup options, which they lack at the moment. Raw pace, movement with the new ball and bounce from the Wankhede pitch makes him a solid option for MI to consider.

#2 Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi had a breakthrough stint with Rajasthan Royals (RR) but has fizzled in recent years. He has not been able to lock a place in the playing XI for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and made only three appearances in the 2023 season, where he took only one wicket at an economy of 14.92.

SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn has spoken highly of Tyagi, but with Daniel Vettori set to take over as the new head coach of the franchise, a move away from the Orange Army might be best for all parties involved.

As his peers continue their progress and some even making their national debut already, the former U-19 World Cup member is lagging behind and needs a switch to spark his career.

Guidance by Malinga could be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career, and as far as the team is concerned, there can never be too much of domestic talent on the roster.

#3 Vidwath Kaverappa

The Karnataka pacer rose to fame on the back of his domestic exploits of late. He picked up his best figures in first-class cricket during the Duleep Trophy final and has been doing well in white-ball cricket as well since then.

Vidwath Kaverappa was roped in by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2023 mini-auction but is yet to make his IPL debut. While he is generally more of a traditional line and length bowler, ideal for red-ball cricket, he also has excellent numbers when it comes to white-ball cricket.

Kaverappa is yet to be tested at the highest level, and a potential debut in the IPL might prove to be challenging. As a result, it is crucial that he has the best guidance to prepare him for any and all kinds of situations.

The right-arm pacer has all the ingredients to become a solid T20 bowler and his death-bowling skills will hit another level under Malinga's coaching if PBKS proceed to release him and MI secure his services in the upcoming mini-auction.

Who will benefit the most from Lasith Malinga's presence in the coaching setup? Let us know what you think.