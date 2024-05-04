3 players Mumbai Indians should rest after heartbreak vs KKR ft. Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians became the first team to officially be eliminated from the race to the IPL 2024 playoffs last night (May 3). The five-time champions suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on home turf, which has ended their chances of finishing in the Top 4.

MI are ninth in the standings right now with six points from 11 matches. Even if the Mumbai-based franchise win their remaining three league-stage games, they will reach 12 points, which won't be enough for a place in the Top 4.

Now that Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, the team management might be inclined to test some of the bench strength. Also, it offers the Indian players selected in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad an option to rest for the mega event if needed.

We take a look at three such Mumbai Indians players who could be rested for the rest of IPL 2024 following their elimination.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma needs a short break before T20 World Cup 2024 (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma did not come out to field yesterday in the IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Hitman came in as an Impact Player but could only score 11 runs off 12 balls before Sunil Narine dismissed him for the eighth time.

Sharma's recent batting form has not been up to the mark in IPL 2024. Suresh Raina mentioned on air last night that the MI star was dealing with some back issues as well.

Hence, it would be better if the Mumbai Indians team management gave him a short break now. They have Naman Dhir in the squad, who can open the batting with Ishan Kishan if needed.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been phenomenal for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. The right-arm fast bowler has been the best bowler for his team, but his efforts haven't helped them make it to the playoffs this year.

Bumrah has a long history with injuries. With the remaining three league matches not having much significance, Bumrah should rest and keep himself fresh for the T20 World Cup 2024, where he will lead India's pace attack.

If India are to make it to the final of the mega event, they will have to play nine T20I matches in a month, with Bumrah being crucial to their success.

#3 Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indinas might not want to rest their skipper Hardik Pandya, but like Bumrah, Pandya has a history of injuries. MI have all-rounders like Arjun Tendulkar, Romario Shepherd and Anshul Kamboj in the squad.

Considering that the five-time champions have plenty of bowling options, they can even think of giving a chance to Dewald Brevis, who looked in decent touch in the few opportunities he got in the first half of IPL 2024.

In Pandya's absence, Suryakumar Yadav can lead the Mumbai-based franchise. SKY has captained Mumbai in domestic cricket and even led india for seven T20I's in 2023.

