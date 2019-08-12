3 players Mumbai Indians should target in the IPL trade

David Miller has been exceptional for Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians had a successful IPL 2019 as the team went on to win its fourth IPL title. Even though Mumbai won the title with a near-perfect squad, they weren't hesitant in making the first trade of IPL 2020. Mayank Markande, who was one of the finds of IPL 2018, was traded to the Delhi Capitals.

In return, Mumbai Indians will have the services of West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford. Mumbai Indians have been one team that has been proactive when it comes to IPL trades.

Last year, Mumbai roped in Quinton de Kock from RCB, a move that paid rich dividends to them. De Kock scored 529 runs in 16 games for the Indians. Mumbai also traded in Jayant Yadav from Delhi Capitals before the start of the tournament.

Talking about IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians have already lost a couple of key players in Yuvraj Singh and Mayank Markande.

Thus, they will look to compensate by getting a lower-order batsman and a spinner. Here are three players Mumbai should target at the IPL trade.

#3 Shahbaz Nadeem (from Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Shahbaz Nadeem

The spot left vacant due to the departure of Mayank Markande can be filled in by Shahbaz Nadeem. The 30-year-old has been a steady performer in the IPL. Nadeem, a veteran of 64 IPL games, was traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad last season.

Unfortunately, he failed to perform as per expectations. The Jharkhand spinner took just 2 wickets in 3 games while giving runs at a high economy of 10 runs per over.

However, Nadeem has done exceptionally well for India A in the recent past and can be a good addition to Mumbai's bowling attack.

Shahbaz has been mighty effective in the powerplays and can come in handy for the Mumbai Indians.

