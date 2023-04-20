3 players who need to do better for KKR to reach IPL 2023 playoffs

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered back-to-back to losses in their last two games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). After a decent start to the competition, KKR have slipped to eighth position in the league standings.

KKR failed to capitalize on the solid platform provided by Venkatesh Iyer's ton against MI and settled for a par score of 185/6 in 20 overs. After a brilliant start, KKR should have got more than 200. In reply, MI broke little sweat as they chased down the target in a mere 17.5 overs.

In their match against SRH, they conceded 228/4 at the end of their 20 overs, thanks to a hundred from Harry Brook and a half-century from Aiden Markaram. In reply, KKR had a poor start, but tried hard through half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh, but the score proved to be a bit too much for KKR as they fell short by 23 runs in the end.

On that note, let us discuss three players who need to step up for KKR.

#1 Andre Russell

The dangerous West Indian all-rounder, who is known for demolishing opposition, is yet to perform as per his own high standards. In five matches, the Jamaican has scores of 35, 0, 1, 3 and 21*, he is yet to amaze spectators this season. The frequent injuries have always been a key concern for Russell.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: JioCinema/IPL



#IPL2023 #KKRvsSRH #CricketTwitter Andre Russell has walked off the pitch after feeling some discomfort while bowling 🤯📸: JioCinema/IPL Andre Russell has walked off the pitch after feeling some discomfort while bowling 🤯📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #KKRvsSRH #CricketTwitter https://t.co/W2qQokABZ3

With the ball, Russell has only bowled in two matches. While he impressed against SRH, picking up 3 wickets for 22 runs, he gave away 17 runs in the lone over he bowled against MI.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghan opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a decent start to the competition as he had scores of 22 and 57 in the first two matches. However, in the last three games, the youngster has disappointed with scores of 15, 0 and 8. The opener will have to step for KKR especially because he is currently keeping world-class players such as Litton Das and Jason Roy out of the playing XI.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy had a great start to the IPL as he returned with excellent bowling figures in the first two matches of the competition. The mystery-spinner gave away just 26 runs in his 4 overs and picked up a wicket in the first game. He stunned the RCB batting line-up in KKR's second match, giving away just 15 runs and picking up 4 wickets in 3.4 overs.

However, the spinner has failed to live up to expectations in the last three games, conceding 106 runs in 10 overs and has picked up only 2 wickets at an economy rate of 10.60. He will have to regain his best rhythm and bowl in tandem with Sunil Narine so that KKR can control the games in the middle-overs.

