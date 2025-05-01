3 players PBKS can consider as Glenn Maxwell's replacement for IPL 2025 ft. Gulbadin Naib

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell fractured a finger during practice before their IPL 2025 game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Maxwell was not a part of their previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed his injury at the toss.

Ad

While the extent of the injury is not known exactly yet, Maxwell has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, as confirmed by the franchise. After being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Maxwell was acquired for ₹4.2 crore by PBKS during the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season.

The all-rounder has not had a great season thus far though. He played only seven matches and scored a mere 48 runs with the bat. Maxwell had a decent performance with the ball, picking up four wickets at an average of 27.50 and an economy rate of 8.46.

Ad

Trending

Nonetheless, Maxwell being ruled out will come as a blow for PBKS, who have won six out of 10 games and are placed second on the points table. With four more league-stage games remaining, here are three players whom they can look at as potential replacement options for Glenn Maxwell.

Expand Tweet

Ad

3 players PBKS can consider as Glenn Maxwell's replacement

Sri Lanka v Australia: One Day International - Source: Getty

Sri Lankan all-rounder Charith Asalanka was unsold at a base price of ₹75 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction. He displayed good form in the ILT20 2025 season ealier this year. Playing for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, he scored 111 runs from three games at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 152.05.

Ad

In Sri Lanka's recent ODI series win at home against Australia, Asalanka impressed with the bat. He was the leading run-scorer with 205 runs from two games, where he scored a fifty and a hundred as well.

He has played 137 T20s and brings in ample experience, having scored 2767 runs and picking up 27 wickets, also giving PBKS an additional option with the ball as an off-spinner.

#2 Chris Green

BBL - Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers - Source: Getty

Australian all-rounder Chris Green could be another option for PBKS, considering Ricky Ponting is their head coach this season. Green has played T20 cricket across various leagues and is another experienced choice.

Ad

He has played 236 T20s and has picked up 203 wickets at an average of 27.15 and an eocnomy rate of 7.04. Green has also scored 1673 runs at a decent strike-rate of 134.81 and is a handy batter.

In the 2024-25 Big Bash League, the right-arm off-spinner played for Sydney Thunder and bagged 12 wickets from 11 games at an average of 25.08 and an economy rate of 7.34. Green has previously been a part of the IPL, when he was with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2020 season.

Ad

Afghanistan v Australia - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib was also unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auctions despite his impressive recent performances. He played a massive role in Dubai Capitals' victory in the ILT20 2025 season.

Ad

Gulbadin had a solid all-round display in the tournament. He scored 381 runs from 12 innings at an average of 42.33 and a strike-rate of 158.75 with four half-centuries to his name.

With the ball, he scalped 11 wickets at an average of 18.45 and an economy rate of 8.76. Gulbadin also brings experience, having played T20 cricket in various leagues. He has played 155 games, scoring 2284 runs and taking 89 wickets, making him a viable option for PBKS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More