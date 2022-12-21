3 players PBKS might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are infamous for their activity in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. PBKS are known to go after a plethora of players without a clear agenda in place, something that seems to have improved over the years but still remains a major talking point.

On December 23 in Kochi, the Kings will have around ₹30 crore to spend, having released high-earning players like Mayank Agarwal and Odean Smith. Having appointed Shikhar Dhawan as captain, PBKS will need to beef up certain departments to give themselves a real chance of making the playoffs.

The Kings might need to be wary of going after a few names. Here are three players PBKS might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't.

#3 Andrew Tye

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers

A bowler who won the Purple Cap with the franchise a few years ago, Andrew Tye has been in and around the IPL over the last few seasons without a consistent run of games to show for.

Tye turned out for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 after being signed as an injury replacement for Mark Wood but has since been released. With a base price of ₹1 crore, the Aussie could find franchises interested in acquiring him as a backup option, having made a decent start to the ongoing Big Bash League.

However, Tye might not fit the bill for PBKS, who already have Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis in the overseas pace department. Ellis is a capable death bowler, and the Kings would be wise to utilize their overseas slots for more pressing areas.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

PBKS desperately need all-rounders. One man who could pique their interest is Shakib Al Hasan, whom they went after in the IPL 2021 auction but failed to snap up.

Harpreet Brar and Liam Livingstone are the only spin-bowling all-rounders on PBKS' roster right now, and they could use the experience of Shakib. But while Punjab have been interested in the Bangladesh star in the past, he might not be able to find a place in their playing XI right now.

Shakib needs to play in the top four in the shortest format, and those slots might not be available in the presence of Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. While the veteran all-rounder could add value from the bench, PBKS might not be the team for him.

#1 Jhye Richardson

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers

One of PBKS' more puzzling auction purchases over the years, Tye's Perth Scorchers teammate Jhye Richardson will be among those up for grabs on December 23.

The injury-prone fast bowler has made an excellent start to the Big Bash League and could be on IPL teams' radars, especially since he's bound to be available for much less than the ₹14 crore PBKS shelled out for him in the 2021 auction. Richardson's T20 skillset is constantly developing, and if he can put his fitness woes behind him, he could be a great asset.

However, for the same reason as Tye, PBKS might want to steer clear of the Aussie. Ellis is already part of the franchise, and the Kings need reinforcements in the Indian pace department.

