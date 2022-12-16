3 players PBKS were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) had an underwhelming campaign in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they finished sixth with seven wins from 14 games.

Shikhar Dhawan has been handed over the reins of the side, with the Kings releasing as many as nine players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. PBKS' releases mean that they have around ₹30 crore in their purse and could significantly improve their squad.

Here are three players PBKS were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Sandeep Sharma

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2012 Final - Australia v India

Sandeep Sharma has arguably outdone his potential in IPL cricket. He has never been the quickest, but his ability to swing the ball both ways and employ cutters to good effect has led to him picking up 114 wickets in 104 matches.

However, Sandeep's limitations seem to have caught up to him. Over the last two seasons, he has registered only five wickets over 12 matches. In IPL 2022, the swing bowler made five appearances and returned only two scalps.

PBKS were right to look past Sandeep, who is a very limited bowler in the shortest format and doesn't offer anything in the other two departments.

#2 Odean Smith

2017 HERO Caribbean Premier League - St Kitts and Nevis v Jamaica Tallawahs

Although there wasn't much of a sample size, Odean Smith's promising performances ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction led to him being picked up by PBKS for ₹6 crore.

Odean didn't have a good campaign, though. He scored only 51 runs and returned six wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 11.87. The all-rounder's poor performances included a terrible capitulation against eventual champions Gujarat Titans, for whom Rahul Tewatia smacked two sixes off the final two balls.

Odean doesn't seem ready for the IPL level and was understandably released by PBKS. He might be a good backup at a cheaper price, though.

#1 Mayank Agarwal

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

Mayank Agarwal captained PBKS in IPL 2022, leading the franchise with grace and even moving himself down the order for the good of the side. However, his batting returns did not justify the sum the Punjab Kings shelled out to retain his services ahead of the mega-auction.

Mayank scored 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.5, in stark contrast to his excellent displays over the last three IPL seasons. He made only one fifty over the course of the campaign and struggled to adapt to his new role.

Mayank won't be short of suitors but PBKS, who have three capable openers in their squad, made the right call.

