3 players RCB could retain ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction

Despite their long history in the league, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to win their maiden IPL title. They have come close to lifting the trophy on several occasions, finishing runners-up thrice in the tournament.

Having won five out of their seven matches in IPL 2021, they have made a strong case to win the title this year. The Virat Kohli-led side is currently ranked third on the table and looking forward to the second phase of the season.

But there's still time left for that, and franchises won't sit idle until then. Instead, they will be drawing up plans for the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Here, the teams will be allowed to retain a maximum of three players, and they can further use the RTM (Right to Match) card to bring back two of their players during the auctions.

On that note, we're looking at three players RCB is most likely to retain at the mega auctions.

#3 Mohammed Siraj

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the most capped players at RCB, but his poor form in IPL 2021 could see other players leapfrog him for the retention list. One of them is Mohammed Siraj, who has been in great form of late.

The 27-year-old is also likely to feature in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Siraj scalped six wickets in seven matches for RCB this season at an average of 31.83. He is one of the bowlers Kohli can bank on to extricate RCB from difficult situations.

#2 AB de Villiers

Known as Mr. 360 for his unorthodox batting skills, AB de Villiers is a T20 giant. The South African batsman has announced his retirement from the international format but continues to mesmerize fans with his innovative shots in the domestic leagues.

De Villiers has been in great form of late and even helped RCB cross the line on multiple occasions in IPL 2021. The 37-year-old was retained by RCB even in 2018.

Ab de Villiers is a blessing for RCB ✨

Lone warrior for the team for many years 🙇‍♀️

Even at the age of 37 he is unstoppable

He is the absolute GOAT of IPl pic.twitter.com/qB7MVq80A9 — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) April 27, 2021

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the only player to have featured for the same franchise in all the editions of the IPL and will, in all probability, continue to do so in the near future.

The RCB skipper has bagged the most runs in IPL history, crossing the 6000-run mark this year.

Even though Kohli was not as great as expected of him with the bat, there's little to question his captaincy in IPL 2021. He led RCB brilliantly as they sit comfortably in the top four on the points table.

Virat Kohli was absolutely a beast in IPL 2016 🔥🤯



Can any player match these numbers? 🤔#RCB #IPL #India pic.twitter.com/se8YjQ2sKG — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 29, 2021

