3 players RCB should drop in IPL 2019

These players undoubtedly had a torrid season in 2018.

Another edition of the IPL is done and dusted. It was a season of pulsating cricket between bat and ball. Two perennial IPL teams in Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals returned after serving a ban of two years and CSK exemplified as to why they are one of the greatest franchise in the history of T20 Cricket. The Dhoni-led side was deservingly crowned IPL champions, taking their championship tally to three (2010, 2011 and now 2018).

CSK's win also underlined one thing yet again that a strong Indian core is a cornerstone to a team's success in the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore's suffering yet another disappointing campaign is a case in point. Yet again, the Kohli-led franchise went for high profile cricketers at the expense of local Karnataka talent.

On the note, in this blog today, let us look at the three auction blunders; the failure of overseas stars coupled with astounding over-dependence on Kohli and De Villiers meant RCB could never work out their team combination, and eventually missed out of the playoff spot for the second year in a row.

#3 Corey Anderson

Anderson had a forgettable 2018 IPL

Corey Anderson looked a pale shadow of himself this season for RCB and could only muster 17 runs in three opportunities. While his batting lacked the tenacity, his bowling was lackluster, to say the least. The Kiwi all-rounder came in as a replacement for the injured Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Anderson conceded 115 runs off the 52 balls he delivered at an economy of 13.26, with just three wickets, and it would not come as a surprise if RCB drops the swashbuckling all-rounder in 2019 in favour of a returning Coulter-Nile.