3 players RCB would want to step up in their IPL 2023 match against LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to return to winning ways as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their third IPL 2023 clash on Monday, April 10.

What will please Faf du Plessis and Co. is that they return home to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for three consecutive matches. As they seek to get on a winning run, they will know that it is going to take a top performance to upstage the red-hot LSG.

While LSG have won two of their three games so far in IPL 2023, RCB were thumped by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after a comprehensive win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). With some of their players yet to hit top gear, the Challengers will be looking to tick off that box on Monday.

On that note,lLet's take a look at three such players who need to get into their groove for them to beat LSG in their IPL 2023 clash:

#3 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell will look to get into the runs when RCB take on LSG (File Image).

It hasn't been an easy few months for Glenn Maxwell, with the Australian all-rounder suffering a broken leg in a freakish manner and remaining sidelined from the sport. While he has made a comeback, he'd want to get into his IPL 2023 campaign with a substantial contribution against LSG.

After striking a couple of big blows against MI, he perished looking to attack mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the encounter against KKR. Given how RCB succumbed against spin at Eden Gardens, they need to put in a much better display against the Super Giants.

Their job isn't going to get any easier, however, with Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya to counter. Without a doubt, RCB need Maxwell at his very best and in striking form on Monday.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

On the back of a phenomenal 2022 season for RCB, Dinesh Karthik stormed back into the Indian team and made it to the T20 World Cup. He didn't enjoy a good run of form there, however, while also registering scores of 0 and nine so far in IPL 2023.

There's no denying that Karthik dons a thankless role being the side's lead finisher with the bat. With the Chinnaswamy Stadium known to produce plenty of runs, it is imperative that he shows signs of the form he displayed last season and delivers for the Challengers.

The start hasn't been encouraging, but for a player of Karthik's experience, you'd back him to put it behind him and step up when his side needs him most. Tonight could well be the night, and RCB will certainly hope that is the case.

#1 Harshal Patel

After two successful IPL seasons for RCB, Harshal Patel has also made his debut for India. Consistency eluded him, however, and while he made the squad for the T20 World Cup, he was confined to the bench.

Harshal's ability to nail his yorkers at will while generating a considerable dip in his off-cutter stood out. Over time, that control has been missing and he has got off to a poor start in IPL 2023.

Death bowling has been a worry for the Challengers after their first two matches this season. This has directly coincided with Harshal's failure to stand up and deliver and this campaign could only test him further given that RCB will play most of their games at the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Monday is a good day for Harshal to take giant strides and deliver for his team when they take on LSG. If he does, not only will it help his side, but it could also get him going for the rest of the tournament.

Can RCB bounce back to beat LSG in their IPL 2023 clash tonight? Have your say in the comments section below!

