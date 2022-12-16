3 players RR might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in a tricky position ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

RR went almost all the way in IPL 2022, finishing in the top two and making the final but failing to grab hold of the trophy. They don't have much money to work with on December 23, with just over ₹13 crore to work with. At the same time, they have retained most of the core that took them to the final and should be able to record another meaningful campaign if they strengthen their squad at the auction.

The Royals might need to be wary of going after a few names. Here are three players RR might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't.

#3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

RR's first-choice spinners are world-class. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal played hugely important roles for the franchise in IPL 2022, guaranteeing Sanju Samson eight overs of control and efficiency across various stages of the innings.

However, the Royals' spin department looks a bit thin outside the duo, with only KC Cariappa making up the numbers. They might be tempted to look at Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who plays for sister franchise Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League. Mujeeb is a canny T20 operator who could serve as a good backup for RR.

But the Afghan bowler might not be the kind of spinner RR need. They ideally need someone capable of exerting control over the middle overs, since they have enough pacers who can exert control in the powerplay. Mujeeb performs a very unique role in any T20 team, and the Royals' combination might not allow him to excel.

#2 Jason Roy

Jos Buttler was the main man for RR in IPL 2022 as his prolific Orange Cap-winning season propelled them to the final. Samson and Co. will be on the lookout for a backup for Buttler, who is now England's white-ball captain in a packed cricketing calendar.

Among their targets could be Jason Roy, who has been picked by the Paarl Royals in the SA10 League. The English opener has been successful in the past and would be a decent alternative to Buttler.

But Roy is unlikely to find many interested parties, thanks to his horrific run of form across formats over the last year or so. Moreover, if he's picked at his base price of ₹2 crore, will he even make his way to IPL 2023? The opener has a history of pulling out of the tournament, and RR will need to be wary of not only his dwindling returns but also his potential unavailability.

#1 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is bound to be a sought-after player at the IPL 2023 auction. A former RR player, the Englishman could be on the Royals' wishlist on December 23.

However, the Royals need to be careful if they go after Stokes. Not only will they be unable to offer him a spot at the top of the order, a position that has got the best out of him in T20 cricket, but they may not be able to splurge on him given the amount remaining in their purse.

Stokes has contributed to RR's cause in the past, but the franchise will be well-advised to ignore the temptation of raising their paddle for him.

