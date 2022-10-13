3 players who were ruled out of IPL and T20 World Cup 2022 because of injuries

The T20 World Cup 2022 is just three days away. The biggest carnival of T20I cricket will get underway in Australia with Round 1 of the tournament. Eight teams, namely Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands will compete against each other to grab the four places in the Super 12 stage.

The Super 12 round will begin on October 22 with a clash between defending champions Australia and their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. All the 16 teams participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 have announced their respective squads and lists of reserve players.

However, just like every big tournament, teams are facing some injury issues ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Several star players will miss the mega event owing to injuries. It is pertinent to note three of them were also ruled out of the IPL season which happened earlier this year due to injuries. Here's a list of those three names.

#1 Deepak Chahar, India

Fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar recently made a comeback to the cricket field after a long injury break. He got injured during the home T20I series against West Indies back in February 2022. Chahar was subsequently ruled out of the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Fans expected him to be fit in time for IPL 2022. However, Chahar suffered a back injury which ruled him out of the entire IPL season. He finally made his return to cricket in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe in the month of August.

Deepak then traveled to the UAE for the Asia Cup and played in the match against Afghanistan. He also played against South Africa recently before suffering another back injury. The pace-bowling all-rounder was in the list of reserves for India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Some fans opined that Chahar should replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the main squad as well. However, he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022, with Shardul Thakur replacing him in the list of reserves.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja, India

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played 10 matches for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 before a rib injury ruled him out of the tournament. The all-rounder even captained the Chennai-based franchise in the first phase of the competition.

He soon recovered from the injury and made his comeback on the tour of England. After playing for India in the series against England and West Indies, Jadeja represented the nation in the Asia Cup.

Unfortunately, Jadeja injured his leg badly during an off-field adventure activity ahead of the Asia Cup Super Fours round. The injury ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

#3 Jofra Archer, England

Jofra Archer was expected to be fit for T20 World Cup 2022 (Image: Getty)

England all-rounder Jofar Archer could have made his Mumbai Indians debut in IPL 2022 if he was fit and available to play. However, the star player was recovering from an elbow injury at the time.

Soon after the IPL season, he started his training sessions to make a comeback for England. Unfortunately, Archer sustained a stress fracture in the lower back region, forcing him to stay out of action for a longer period. He was ruled out of the T20 World Cup, and there is no timeframe set for his return.

