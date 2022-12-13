3 players who teams could buy back for a lesser price at the IPL 2023 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is just a few days away. All 10 franchises are preparing their plans and actions for the big day in Kochi on December 23. Last month, all the teams put out their list of retained and released players after being given a deadline for the same by the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI.

Subsequently, the IPL organizers confirmed through an official release on December 1 that 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) had signed up for the IPL 2023 player auction.

On Tuesday, December 13, the auction list was announced via an IPL media advisory. The release revealed that 405 players would go under the hammer on auction day. While 369 players were initially shortlisted by 10 teams, an additional 36 cricketers were requested by franchises and were added to the final list.

A number of franchises released players who they might have wanted to retain, keeping their purses in mind. In this feature, we look at three players who might be bought back by their IPL franchises but at a lower price.

#1 Daniel Sams - Mumbai Indians

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams (left). Pic: BCCI

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹2.6 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He had a mixed season, claiming 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 28.46 and an economy rate of 8.81. He possesses decent hitting ability, but the same did not come to the fore playing for MI.

Sams had a forgettable day against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as he conceded 35 runs in one over, with Pat Cummins taking a liking to his bowling.

He, however, made a brilliant comeback a few matches later. The left-arm seamer conceded only three runs in the last over against the Gujarat Titans (GT), who needed nine to win.

The 30-year-old has played a total of 110 T20 matches and is pretty good with variations when he gets it right. He is a handy player who has put his name in the IPL 2023 auction for a base price of ₹75 lakh.

MI might be pondering upon buying him back if he fits into their financial calculations.

#2 Jason Holder - Lucknow Super Giants

Jason Holder represented LSG earlier this season. Pic: BCCI

Seasoned West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder did not have a bad season for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in what was the franchise’s debut year in the IPL. In 12 matches, he claimed 14 wickets at an average of 27.93 and an economy rate of 9.42.

He might have proved slightly expensive at times, but it also needs to be taken into consideration that Holder bowls a lot at the death. The medium pacer has some excellent variations and is among the best exponents of the slower ball in T20 cricket. Holder is a more-than-handy batter as well and can be used as a pinch-hitter in the batting order.

Holder was picked up by Lucknow at the IPL 2022 auction at a hefty price of ₹8.75 crore. He has listed his name in the 2023 auction in the ₹2 crore price bracket. Knowing what the West Indies all-rounder brings to the table, LSG might think of buying him back.

#3 Shivam Mavi - Kolkata Knight Riders

Shivam Mavi had a poor 2022 season for KKR. Pic: BCCI

Young Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Shivam Mavi was somewhat surprisingly picked at IPL 2022 by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a high price of ₹7.25 crore. Mavi is talented and has pace, no doubt, but he is still raw and is not someone who can be relied upon to deliver consistently.

The 24-year-old had a rather underwhelming 2022 season for KKR. He played six matches, claiming five wickets at an average of 45.40 and an economy rate of 10.32. Looking at his numbers, it was least surprising that he was released by the Kolkata franchise.

There is no doubting Mavi’s talent though. He has speed and has been among the wickets in domestic cricket recently. In 46 T20 matches, he picked up 46 wickets at a strike rate of 20.2. Mavi claimed 14 scalps in seven matches during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23.

The right-arm pacer has set his base price at ₹40 lakh for the IPL 2023 auction. KKR might be keen to buy him back, provided he fits into their budget.

