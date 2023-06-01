3 players from other teams CSK can bring in as Ambati Rayudu's replacement

Ambati Rayudu has been one of the most accomplished players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a stalwart for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their rich history.

After 14 years of playing in the IPL, the senior batter finally decided to call it quits ahead of this season's final against the Gujarat Titans. Rayudu has played for the two most successful franchises, Chennai and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

In his final game, Rayudu played a crucial cameo of 19 from eight deliveries in the IPL 2023 final that helped CSK clinch their fifth IPL title and ensure a fairytale finish to his illustrious career.

He played a crucial part in CSK's last three titles, particularly in 2018, when he was their leading run-scorer with 602 runs in 16 games. Rayudu was also integral to MI's three titles between 2013 and 2017.

Ambati Rayudu is one of only two players to have part-taken in six title-winning teams, along with MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Widely considered one of the most versatile and unselfish cricketers, Rayudu ended his IPL career with 4,348 runs at an average of 28.23 and a strike rate of 127.54.

Despite a sub-par final season with the bat, the 37-year-old played a few vital cameos in the lower middle order, which helped CSK in trying circumstances.

Hence, with the 37-year-old announcing his retirement, CSK is left to fill the massive middle-order void with a like-to-like replacement in a bid to defend their title next season.

With that in mind, let us look at three players from other teams CSK can bring in as Ambati Rayudu's replacement.

#1 Narayan Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan could be among the obvious choices that CSK could look to as a replacement for the retired Ambati Rayudu.

The 27-year-old has been playing all his first-class cricket for Tamil Nadu and was part of the CSK setup from 2018 to 2022. Despite limited opportunities due to CSK's loaded middle order, the wicketkeeper-batter displayed glimpses of his ability to play spin in the middle overs.

Jagadeeshan scored 73 runs in the seven matches he played for CSK at an average of 24.33.

He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the mini-auction in December 2022 but was played as an opener for six games and scored only 89 runs at an average of 14.83.

With the return of the home and away format since the 2023 season, Jagadeesan's experience playing at Chennai in domestic cricket and having been part of the CSK setup earlier could be handy.

#2 Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Harpreet Singh Bhatia from the Punjab Kings (PBKS) could be another middle-order option CSK could look for as a replacement for Ambati Radyudu.

One of the most experienced and accomplished cricketers in first-class cricket, Harpreet has been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors India, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore before joining PBKS this season.

Harpreet finally made his IPL debut this season for PBKS but played in only three matches despite an impressive 41 off 28 balls against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium

Despite the knock, Harpreet did not feature in Punjab's playing XI the rest of the season. He finished the IPL 2023 campaign with 77 runs at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of 130.51.

In his illustrious domestic career, the 31-year-old has scored over 10,000 runs across formats, including an excellent average of 36.70 in 77 T20 games.

Considering the success of Shivam Dube batting at no.4 this season, CSK could bolster their middle order by adding another left-handed batter in Harpreet Singh.

#3 Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh is another player from KKR that CSK could target this off-season as a replacement for Ambati Rayudu. He played only three matches for the Knight Riders this season and scored only 14 runs.

The right-handed batter has been part of the IPL since 2010 and has become predominantly a lower middle-order batter in the last few years after starting as an opener.

While his stocks have diminished considerably over the last four seasons, Mandeep is still a sought-after name among franchises. He was part of PBKS and RCB for long stints before playing for the Delhi Capitals last year.

Despite not boasting outstanding numbers, the 31-year-old has played numerous match-winning cameos lower down the order, similar to Rayudu this season.

With CSK boasting a system and culture of providing role clarity and a longer run for players to blossom, Mandeep and CSK could be a match made in cricketing heaven.

Poll : 0 votes