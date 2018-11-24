3 Players who Delhi Daredevils should target in the IPL Auction 2019

Who should DD sign in order to bolster their chances of winning this season?

The Delhi Daredevils got the wooden spoon last season as they finished rock bottom in the league table. Despite having a young and star-studded squad, their bench strength proved to be their weakness as they couldn't produce replacements for Kagiso Rabada as well as someone who could replace Maxwell who wasn't in the best of form last season.

This year though, their player retention has been good and few of the rookies they had last year have turned into match winners and they have one of the most potent squad before the auction.

Here is the list of players they have released.

Released players: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Gurkeerat Mann, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Shami, Dan Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala, Naman Ojha.

Here is the list of retained players.

Retained players: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan

Traded: Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma for Shikhar Dhawan(SRH)

Their squad already possesses an able batting lineup with players like Dhawan, Shaw, Munro, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Delhi Daredevils can give other teams a run for their money if they make a few smart signings at the auction.

Here are 3 players they can sign to bolster their squad.

#3- Axar Patel

Axar Patel

He's a genuine spinner who can bowl both in the power play and through the middle of the innings. He is a decent batsman who can pick gaps as well as bludgeon the ball a long way. Axar can free up an overseas slot and take up the role of an extra batsman allowing them to play 5 bowlers, which was their problem last season.

With match winners like Dhawan and Pant in the side, a batting collapse isn't likely but the flexibility that he provides means that he can be a good signing for Delhi.

