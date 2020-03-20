3 players with the most Man-of-the-Match awards in IPL history

The coveted M.O.M award has favoured the batsmen in the cash-rich league.

We list the three behemoths of the game who have won the most such awards in IPL.

Ashish Salamatani

Chris Gayle has 21 Man of the Match awards to his name in IPl cricket.

The Man-of-the-Match award is usually given to the player who has outperformed the others in the game. In a T20 match, such players are critical as they can turn the tide anytime in their team’s favour.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most-watched cricketing event in the world. Players from all around the globe participate in this annual summer extravaganza. It is the place where the very best of cricketing talent congregate in the Indian sub-continent and provide riveting cricketing action to the viewers.

Across 12 seasons of the IPL, this coveted title has been awarded to 129 players.

In this article, let us look at the top three players who have received the most number of Man-of-the-Match Awards in IPL history.

David Warner has won 17 Man of the Match awards in IPL cricket.

On third place, we have the explosive opening batsman David Warner who has won 17 M.O.M awards in IPL cricket. The boisterous left-hander has aggregated 4706 runs in the T20 league at an astounding strike rate of 142.39 and a whopping average of 43.17.

Warner is one of the most successful openers in IPL history, he has scored four centuries and a mind-blowing 44 half-centuries. In the 2017 edition of the IPL, the mercurial Warner scored a blistering 126 off 59 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. In an innings studded with eight sixes and ten fours, Warner pummeled the opposition bowling attack with disdain. His stupendous knock powered the SunRisers Hyderabad side to a mammoth total of 209 and helped them comfortably win the match by a margin of 48 runs.

Warner holds the records for the most runs by an overseas player (4706), most half-centuries by a batsman (44) and the highest individual score by a captain (126) in the IPL.

While Warner turned out for the Delhi Daredevils for five seasons, since 2014 he continues to be a core member of the SunRisers Hyderabad outfit. In both 2015 and 2017, David Warner was the Orange Cap winner.

In 2018, Sun Risers Hyderabad decided to retain the services of their former skipper for an astronomical amount of Rs.₹12AB crore.

When De Villiers is on song, no boundary seems to be big.

Watching AB de Villiers at his pristine best is an ethereal experience for every cricket fan. When de Villiers is on song, no boundary seems to be too big and the bowlers appear clueless.

The legendary South African batsman has featured in 154 matches in the IPL and has aggregated 4395 runs, including 33 fifties and 3 hundreds at an astonishing strike rate of 151.24.

de Villiers’ highest score of 133* (off 59 balls) came against the Mumbai Indians in the 2015 edition of the IPL. The former South African skipper played a blistering knock studded with 19 fours and 4 sixes and powered his team to a gargantuan total of 235/1.

For the first three seasons of the IPL, de Villiers turned out for the Delhi Daredevils. Since 2011, the unorthodox power hitter continues to be a vital member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side.

#1.Chris Gayle (21 M.O.M. awards)

Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score in T20 cricket.

On top of the list, we have ‘The Universe Boss’, Chris Gayle, with a total of 21 Man-of-the-Match awards to his name. In 125 matches that the Jamaican has played in the IPL, he has scored 4484 runs at a whopping strike rate of 151.03. Chris Gayle is the fastest batsman to score 4000 runs in IPL and has been instrumental in his team’s wins on multiple occasions.

Gayle has 28 half-centuries and 6 centuries to his name in IPL cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in T20s when he blasted a murderous 175* (off 66 balls) against Pune Warriors India in the 2013 edition of the IPL.

In previous editions, Gayle has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is currently part of the Kings XI Punjab.