3 popular Indian cricketers who might have a tough time finding a team in the next IPL auction

Kovvali Teja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 619 // 10 May 2019, 08:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh couldn't quite live up to the expectations this year

A horde of cricket's brightest superstars, a bunch of ambitious franchises, and a stack of glittery price tags-the IPL auction is nothing less than a razzmatazz in its own style.

Initiating the buzz ahead of the annual cricketing carnival, the IPL auctions, as one would expect, are not about groups of experts going helter-skelter after some iconic names of the T20 world. Each move is usually backed by sound analysis and well-thought-out processes. While these moves might result in changing certain fortunes for good, they might also lead to unfavourable outcomes for a few players, as we have seen in the past.

And as the trends from a few of the bygone auctions suggest, recent playing form has played the crucial factor while past reputation and foregone glories have taken a backseat in determining a player's fate while going under the hammer.

This year's IPL too has witnessed a mixed bag of when it comes to the players' performances. On the one hand, the tournament has seen some exciting prospects come to the fore while on the other, several established names seemed to have gathered rust. In regard to the latter group, we present three popular Indian cricketers who might find few takers in the next IPL auction, given their poor run of form in IPL 2019.

#1 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan has been out of sorts this season (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Yusuf Pathan's performance for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this year has done no favours to his reputation in the IPL. Renowned for his big-hitting prowess, the Baroda cricketer failed to prove his mettle despite getting multiple opportunities in the Orange Army's middle order. With just 40 runs in 10 games at a terrible average of 13.33, Pathan ended up drawing the ire of the critics and fans on several occasions. A strike rate 88.88 is another sad reminder of his poor form with the bat this year. Sloppy work in the field was another issue that cost his team at some crucial junctures.

The dismal show thus is likely to put the 36-year-old's career on last legs. While it is highly unlikely that the Sunrisers would retain him for another season, other teams too might not be keen on going for him at the next IPL auction.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL 2019 purple cap, points table, schedule, news, live scores, orange cap and fantasy tips.

1 / 3 NEXT