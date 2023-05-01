3 positives for CSK from their loss against PBKS

On Sunday, April 30, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) overcame the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets. With the win, PBKS has moved up to fifth spot while CSK is in fourth position. Both teams have secured five victories in nine league matches.

CSK scored a respectable total of 200 runs while batting first. The star of the home team's batting performance was Devon Conway, who scored 92* runs off 52 balls. The skipper MS Dhoni supplied the ideal finish by hitting sixes off the final two balls to lead his team to a competitive score. It was a difficult game with the ball for PBKS as nobody really stood out with the ball for them.

In reply, PBKS kept themselves in the game as most of their batters made quickfire cameos, meaning that the visitors always kept moving at a brisk pace towards the target.

The batters that made important contributions were Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma and Sikandar Raza. With three runs needed off the last ball, Raza pulled away Matheesha Pathirana and the batters hustled for a triple as PBKS won the match in the rarest of fashions.

On that note, let's discuss three positives for CSK from their loss against PBKS.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja spins a web around PBKS batters

In a match where more than 400 runs were conceded by the bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja conceded just 32 runs in his four overs and picked up the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide. It is important to note that Jadeja's economy rate was the lowest in the entire match.

#2 Devon Conway bats through the innings for CSK

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CSKvPBKS #IPL2023 #Cricket Devon Conway becomes the 4th Player to win the POTM award in a losing cause in IPL 2023. Devon Conway becomes the 4th Player to win the POTM award in a losing cause in IPL 2023.#CSKvPBKS #IPL2023 #Cricket https://t.co/HQyxbL9OPP

Devon Conway (92* runs off 52 balls) played an excellent knock to anchor his side's innings. The Kiwi opener struck 16 boundaries and a six in a classy knock. He sustained the momentum throughout the innings with a fantastic strike-rate of 176.92.

#3 Dhoni finishes off in style

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



on strike , you know the rest



#TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS Last over of the innings. @msdhoni on strike, you know the rest Last over of the innings.@msdhoni on strike 💛, you know the rest 😎💥#TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS https://t.co/xedD3LggIp

To the delight of the fans at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, MS Dhoni came into the bat towards the end of the innings. He showcased yet again that he still has it after all these years as he finished the CSK innings with two consecutive sixes. Whenever Dhoni has got a chance to bat this season, he has smashed huge sixes to provide a fine flourish for the side. Considering his tremendous form, many experts feel that he should bat up the batting order.

Poll : Should MS Dhoni bat higher up the batting order? Yes No 0 votes