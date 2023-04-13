3 positives for CSK despite loss to RR in IPL 2023

Despite a valiant effort from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, their team fell short by just three runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The heartbreaking loss took place in the 17th match of the ongoing 16th season of the IPL, on Wednesday, April 12.

CSK were behind the game, especially during the latter half of the run chase. Though the veteran duo of Dhoni and Jadeja brought the game back to life with their stunning cameos, Royals' bowler Sandeep Sharma held his nerves. He bowled three yorkers on a trot on the last three balls of the match to seal the win for the Rajasthan-based team.

Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 175 from their allotted 20 overs after being put into bat by Dhoni.

Riding on impressive knocks from Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal at the top, and a late blitz from Ravichandran Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer, RR went past the 170-run mark.

CSK got off to the worst possible start, losing their in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third over. Devon Conway took the onus on himself to play the anchor role while Ajinkya Rahane continued from where he left off the other day.

The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin were incredible in the middle overs, stalling CSK’s progress while also bagging four wickets between them. The required rate kept climbing for the home team and CSK had to play catch-up in the last few overs.

A couple of sixes in the final over from the blade of MS Dhoni ignited the hopes of a fairytale finish. But Sandeep changed his plans and came round the wicket, something that proved to be a decisive move in the game.

He didn’t allow the batters to get underneath the last three deliveries, eventually helping his team secure the win by three runs.

CSK will be disappointed with the defeat, but there were quite a few positives to take from the game. With that said, let’s take a look at three positives for CSK from the match against RR.

#1 CSK was in the hunt till last ball of the match

While MS Dhoni couldn’t turn the clock back and finish the match with a trademark Dhoni six, one cannot take anything away from the effort he put in.

The scales were heavily tilted in favor of RR at the end of the 17th over but Dhoni turned it on in the 18th over of leg-spinner Adam Zampa. The former India captain smashed a four and a massive six over the midwicket in the over.

Just when the odds were again heavily in RR’s favour, Jadeja smashed Jason Holder for a couple of sixes and a four in the penultimate over. This brought the equation down to 21 needed off the final over.

Sandeep Sharma bowled a couple of wides to start off the over. It was followed by two muscular hits from Dhoni that just cleared the fence.

Sandeep then changed his angle and came round the wicket to the CSK captain, cramping his angle and eventually securing a win for his side.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane continues to impress

Ever since making his CSK debut against the Mumbai Indians, Ajinkya Rahane has looked a class apart.

After a match-winning knock at the Wankhede, the stylish right-hander again looked in exquisite touch, scoring a 19-ball 31, which included a couple of fours and a six.

He started with a square cut and followed it up with the best shot of the match. He danced down the track to Ashwin and deposited him over the extra cover fence.

Rahane looked at complete ease and was shaping up for another big knock when Ashwin foxed him with a carrom ball.

Always a sight to behold when on song, Rahane has been out of the national team since early 2022. A breakthrough season for CSK could turn his fortunes around and force the selectors to bring him back in the Indian squad. With the ODI World Cup set to take place later this year, his form would be closely followed by the selectors.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round show

Ravindra Jadeja was the standout player for CSK in the match against the Rajasthan Royals, bagging a couple of wickets and also remaining unbeaten on 25 off 15 deliveries.

While Jadeja’s batting abilities have improved by leaps and bounds, he has a tendency to concede runs in the T20 format.

However, against the Rajasthan Royals, he was at his absolute best. The canny left-arm spinner forced Padikkal to fetch one from outside off as the batsman ended up top-edging the ball straight to the backward square leg fielder.

The delivery to Sanju Samson was an absolute peach that gripped and went past his outside edge to dislodge the off-stump.

Samson made the mistake of going on the back foot and was beaten by the trajectory. He finished with figures of 2/21 in 4 overs.

With the bat, Jadeja kept Chennai in the hunt with two massive blows off Jason Holder's bowling in the penultimate over of the match. However, it was RR who prevailed in the end.

