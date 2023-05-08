3 positives for LSG from their loss against GT

The Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 56 runs in a lop-sided encounter in the Tata IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. With the result, GT cemented their place at the top of the table while LSG remained in third place.

Batting first, GT posted a mighty total of 227/2 at the end of the first innings. The GT batting effort was headlined by Shubman Gill (94* runs off 51 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (81 runs off 43 balls), who struck magnificent half-centuries. Captain Hardik Pandya (25 runs off 15 balls) played a fine cameo for his side as well.

In reply, LSG got off to an excellent start courtesy of Kyle Mayers (48 runs off 32 balls) and Quinton de Kock (70 runs off 41 balls). However, the duo found little support from the other batters. The pick of the bowlers for GT were Rashid Khan (4-0-34-1), Noor Ahmad (4-0-26-1) and Mohit Sharma (4-0-29-4).

Despite the disappointing defeat, here's a look at three positives for LSG from their loss against GT:

#1 Quinton de Kock impresses on return

Quinton de Kock struck a superb half-century on his return to the team. He struck 70 runs off 41 balls at an excellent strike-rate of 170.73 with the help of seven fours and three sixes. One of the most consistent players for LSG last year, he did not get a single game until Sunday as the in-form Kyle Mayers took his side at the top of the order.

However, an unfortunate injury to skipper KL Rahul meant that he returned for the match against GT. In 15 matches last year, he scored 508 runs at an average of 36.29 and a strike-rate of 148.97 including a career-best 140* against KKR. LSG will be hoping that he replicates the same form for them this year.

#2 Kyle Mayers continues impressive run of form for LSG

Kyle Mayers partnered with his new opening partner Quinton de Kock to ensure that LSG got a positive start. It was impressive to see both Mayers and De Kock play aggressively, despite KL Rahul's absence. The Barbadian all-rounder struck 48 runs off just 32 balls. He struck seven boundaries and two sixes and played at a strike-rate of 150.

Mayers has been in fantastic form from the beginning of the season as he has scored 355 runs in 11 matches at an average of 35.50 and a strike-rate of 155.02. Mayers will be hoping to guide his side into the playoffs in his debut IPL season.

#3 Avesh Khan bowls fine spell with the ball

In four overs, Avesh Khan gave away just 34 runs at an economy rate of 8.50, the lowest among LSG bowlers who bowled more than one over. Khan also picked up the crucial wicket of Wriddhiman Saha in the 13th over, who seemed to be scoring boundaries at will for GT.

Khan has not had the best of seasons so far, but will take heart from his performance yesterday. In eight matches this year, he has picked up just seven wickets at an economy rate of 9.37. He will be hoping to build on this performance and deliver consistent performances for LSG.

