3 potential future captains CSK can sign at IPL 2024 auction ft. Pat Cummins

All the focus of the cricketing world will now be on the IPL 2024 auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will once again be under the scanner.

Ahead of the auction, Chennai released eight players namely, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, K. Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, and Sisanda Magala. Meanwhile, 19 players have been retained.

We can never really know with MS Dhoni, but this could be his final season as captain of the side, given that he turns 43 next year. On that note, we take a look three potential future captains CSK can sign at IPL 2024 auction.

#3 Karun Nair

Karun Nair has found some great form in the recent past

Karun Nair had fallen off the radar for a while, but he has picked up his form over the last 12 months. He can be the impact player CSK could look at leading into this IPL season. Looking at how Ajinkya Rahane rejuvenated his form after joining Chennai last season, Nair too can be picked up as a potential captain in the future.

Nair, known for his technique and temperament, could serve as a valuable squad player, potentially fulfilling a role similar to Ambati Rayudu for the franchise. His substantial experience in both the IPL and international cricket adds further value.

#2 Pat Cummins

An inspirational leader for Australia

Pat Cummins is in contention for the Player of 2023, after having been one of the most successful captains this year. He guided Australia to the World Test Championship title in June, successfully retained the Ashes in England, and delivered a remarkable performance in the World Cup final in November.

Cummins, with a notable IPL history, secured one of the record bids in the 2020 auction when the Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him for ₹15.5 crore.

CSK could look to snap him up for his inspired leadership and credentials with the ball. Also, since the side like multi-skilled players, Cummins fits the bill perfectly.

#1 Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan can be a leader under MS Dhoni

Local boy Shahrukh Khan could be the surprise pick for CSK. He did not have a very good white-ball domestic season for Tamil Nadu. The demand for Indian domestic finishers has surged once more, and players with Shahrukh's specialized ability to launch aggressive innings from the start are scarce.

Shahrukh understands the conditions in Chennai and one season under MS Dhoni could really kickstart his career once again. If he does find his wings, he can be a long-term prospect, one that can go on to lead CSK in the future.