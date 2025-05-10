3 potential windows the BCCI can consider to complete IPL 2025 

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended abruptly due to the growing cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement said that IPL 2025 has been suspended with immediate effect for a week on April 9 (Friday).

Ad

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders,” the statement further added.

Ad

Trending

The development came after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamshala was abandoned midway through the 11th over of the first innings. Firstly it was believed that it was a floodlight failure but it was the rising cross-border tensions and air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

There are still 12 matches left in the league phase, followed by the four playoff matches, and the BCCI will need a window to complete the remainder of the tournament. With the India tour of England slated to commence from June 20, there are very few windows left in order to complete the tournament.

Ad

Here are three potential windows the BCCI can consider to complete IPL 2025:

# 1. Late May to early June

The possibility of the IPL resuming anytime soon looks bleak, but early June could be explored as an option just before the start of the India-England five-match Test series. England and the Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had also offered to host the remainder of the IPL in September following the conclusion of the India-England series.

Ad

If the cross-border tensions don't improve soon, it might be difficult to host the remaining matches in India. Reports had also emerged that South Africa was also considered as an option.

BCCI, for now, have reportedly shortlisted three venues in southern India (Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru) to host the remaining matches if the conditions improve for the tournament to restart.

# 2. August

India is slated to travel to Bangladesh for a three-match ODI and T20I series in August, but if reports are to be believed, the geopolitical tensions in India following the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent tension between India and Pakistan resulted in the suspension of the IPL.

Ad

It is understood that with the IPL being suspended for at least a week, it is highly unlikely that India will now travel to Bangladesh for the white ball tour. As per reports in The Times of India (TOI), BCCI is also exploring the options of holding the remaining matches during that window.

# 3. September

In addition to the Bangladesh tour, it is highly likely that India won't participate in the Asia Cup, which was earlier slated to be played in September.

Realistically, August-September could be the only possible time when BCCI can complete the remaining matches in the 18th edition of the IPL. With the Asia Cup unlikely to take place, the month of September could be a viable option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arya Sekhar Chakraborty Arya Sekhar Chakraborty is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as his cricket idols, Arya's passion for the sport goes beyond enthusiasm.



Arya has interviewed Bengal cricketers and international players, has strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail, making him a valuable team member. Know More