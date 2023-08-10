3 Prabhsimran Singh knocks that show he can be the next big thing in Indian cricket

One of the most exciting young talents in the Indian domestic scene, Prabhsimran Singh has all the attributes to become the next big thing in Indian cricket.

A powerful striker of the ball, Prabhsimran made his presence felt during the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The swashbuckling opening batter was a find for the Punjab Kings in the 2023 edition and scored 358 runs in 14 games at an exceptional strike rate of 150.42.

He also smashed a sensational century and looked in complete control against top-quality bowlers. His exploits with the bat in the shorter formats eventually earned him a place in the Punjab squad for the Ranji Trophy.

Since making his first-class debut in 2022, Prabhsimran has already made heads turn with some superb knocks. He also has the useful ability of adapting his batting style to different game-states.

While he can decimate any bowling attack on his day, Prabhsimran can also play the waiting game, which he has shown in the first-class format. To celebrate his 23rd birthday (August 10), here's a look at three knocks that show that he can be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

#1. 202 for Punjab vs Chandigarh, 2022 Ranji Trophy

Prabhsimran has played just 13 first-class matches so far, but has already made an impact with his consistent performances. In a Group D Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh last year, Prabhsimran played a stellar knock and went on to score his maiden first-class double century.

Facing a good bowling attack, Prabhsimran came out with a positive frame of mind after Punjab were asked to bat first. He played some delightful shots and continued to impress, manipulating the field to perfection.

The wicketkeeper batter shared a massive 250-run partnership with Abhishek Sharma for the opening wicket that set the platform for a massive first-innings score. His knock of 202 was studded with 28 fours and a couple of sixes.

It was on the back of his superlative knock that Punjab posted a massive score of 586 in their first innings. Chandigarh were under the pump for the majority of the game but somehow managed to salvage a draw.

#2. 167 for Punjab vs Vidarbha, 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Long before Prabhsimran became a household name with his IPL exploits for the Punjab Kings, he was making the selectors take notice of his prowess in List A cricket.

Back in 2021, Prabhsimran smashed a sensational 167 off 140 deliveries, which helped Punjab chase down a stiff target of 291 against Vidarbha.

On the back of a superb century from Faiz Fazal, Vidarbha posted a more than competitive 290. Prabhsimran started the chase in belligerent fashion and smashed the Vidarbha bowlers all around the park, especially during the powerplay.

Punjab kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Prabhsimran continued the carnage. Nimble footwork and good hand-eye coordination was the feature of his knock.

He was eventually dismissed on 167 in the 47th over but by then he had taken Punjab to the threshold of victory. They eventually won by four wickets in the 48th over of the game.

#3. 103 for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2023 IPL

Prabhsimran Singh thanks almighty after reaching his maiden IPL century.

This was the knock which made Prabhsimran an integral part of the Punjab Kings set-up in the IPL. For the first time in the competition, the wicketkeeper batter was given a long run and he didn't disappoint.

Prabhsimran's only IPL century came against the Delhi Capitals in the previous edition of the competition. Batting first, Punjab posted a competitive 167 on the back of a superb century from Prabhsimran.

On a pitch where the ball was stopping a bit, Prabhsimran made it look ridiculously easy. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Prabhsimran continued to dominate the DC bowlers and went on to score his maiden century.

He scored 103 off just 65 deliveries, an innings which was studded with 10 fours and six sixes. He was eventually dismissed in the penultimate over by Mukesh Kumar. An inspired bowling performance by the Punjab Kings handed them a 31-run victory.