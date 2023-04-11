3 pressing concerns for MI ahead of their IPL 2023 clash against DC

The Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves in another pickle in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After taking ages to get their first points on the board last year, the five-time champions are heading in the same direction during IPL 2023 as well.

MI are placed ninth in the points table and are winless in two games. They were first hammered by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before suffering another one-sided defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The fact that their loss to CSK came at home wouldn't have boosted their morale either.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday with an excellent chance to finally get off the mark this season. DC are placed dead last with no wins from three matches and could be the ideal opponents for Mumbai to take some points from.

To do that, though, they will need to address their shortcomings in both departments. Here are three pressing concerns for MI ahead of their IPL 2023 clash against DC.

#3 Jofra Archer's injury adds trouble to their already depleted bowling attack

Jason Behrendorff picked up the only powerplay wicket to fall against CSK

Jofra Archer has struggled with an elbow issue for quite some time now, having spent a significant period on the sidelines. The fast bowler reportedly had another flare-up ahead of MI's clash against CSK over the weekend, leading to him being rested as a precautionary measure.

Star all-rounder Cameron Green claimed that Mumbai have all their players fit and available to take on DC, but Archer ideally shouldn't be rushed back. The Englishman has a long calendar year packed with highly important fixtures ahead of him, and his franchise can't afford to treat him negligently either.

Without Jasprit Bumrah, MI are heavily reliant on Archer to guarantee them four solid overs. If the dangerous fast bowler isn't ready for the contest, they will need to see how to fill the holes in their bowling attack.

#2 Key players have been completely off-color in IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav has made just 16 runs in two innings this year

MI might not have the strongest bowling attack, but they have world-class performers in their ranks.

Their opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan can be lethal on their day. Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has bossed T20I cricket over the last two years, while young Tilak Varma has an excellent head on his shoulders and is immensely talented.

Even in the overseas batting contingent, MI can call upon the power of Green and Tim David, apart from the youthful exuberance of Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs.

Unfortunately, though, barring Tilak, none of these players have come to the party so far. While Rohit, Kishan and Suryakumar have been in indifferent form, Green and David just haven't been able to capitalize.

MI's key players have looked completely off-color in IPL 2023 thus far, and unless they get their act together, the team could struggle.

#1 MI's batting order might never be ideal in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma [left] hasn't come up with meaningful batting displays

MI's batting lineup for IPL 2023 is power-packed, but it doesn't seem to have been assembled with a larger goal in mind.

Rohit, Kishan and Green are all at their best at the top of the order. Mumbai have tried to make this work by fielding the Aussie at No. 3, but his biggest strength with the bat - his pace-hitting - has been somewhat sacrificed in the process.

Suryakumar, Tilak and David need to face as many balls as possible too, something that has become difficult in their respective batting positions. Against CSK, the five-time champions sent in Stubbs at a lowly No. 8.

There don't seem to be any clear answers to MI's batting order issues. Irrespective of what they choose, a few batters are bound to be uncomfortable. Rohit and Co. will need to find a way to maximize the resources at their disposal, and trial and error might be the best way forward.

