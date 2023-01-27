Punjab Kings are one of the three original franchises yet to win the Indian Premier League title. Over the years, they have changed captains mid-season, gone for complete overhauls, and even changed their name and logo, but nothing has worked for the Mohali-based side.

They have failed to qualify for the playoffs since 2014 which has prompted another change in leadership. The Kings released their star player and captain Mayank Agarwal, but retained the core of their 2022 squad. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the franchise in 2023 and he will be under immense pressure to deliver the title.

There are quite a few youngsters on the Punjab Kings roster for the 2023 season who have done well in domestic cricket. Here, we look at three of these players who could have a breakout year in 2023.

3 Punjab Kings youngsters who can have a breakthrough season in IPL 2023

#1 Shahrukh Khan

After 3 poor seasons, Shahrukh Khan will be desperate to turn it around in 2023

Shahrukh Khan has a brilliant reputation in the domestic arena, often delivering match-winning performances for Tamil Nadu. His potential did not go unnoticed as he was snapped up by the Punjab Kings in the 2021 auction and has remained with the franchise since. However, his performances in the IPL have been far from impressive, as he has only made 270 runs in 19 appearances so far.

He averages a shade below 20 and has an underwhelming strike rate of 121.62. However, the Punjab Kings have kept faith in the destructive batter and retained him for the 2023 season. The talent and skill is there for everyone to see, but the Kings, and Shahrukh himself, will be desperate for a good showing in the IPL this year.

#2 Raj Bawa

The 20 year old Bawa will be eager to put in a good showing in the IPL

Raj Angad Bawa shot to fame after his performance in the 2022 edition of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. The southpaw made 252 runs in five innings and was a vital part of India's middle-order. He also contributed with the ball in hand, often being the partnership breaker. His showings in the World Cup earned him an IPL stint with the Punjab Kings. He only had a couple of opportunities in the 2022 season and didn't have any impact.

The franchise retained him ahead of the auction and he could get more chances in the 2023 season. Indian all-rounders are a rare commodity, hence Bawa could end up getting more chances in the 2023 season. There is no doubting the talent that the 20-year-old possesses and it could well be a big year for Bawa.

#3 Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh will be hoping to get more opportunities in the 2023 season.

Prabhsimran Singh has been a part of the Punjab Kings since 2019 but has only featured in six games so far. It's not a huge sample size, but his record so far has not been noteworthy — having scored just 64 runs at an average of 10.67 with a strike rate below 100.

However, he has made a name for himself in the domestic arena with his consistent performances for Punjab. The 22-year-old had a brilliant run in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, finishing as the third-highest run getter behind only Yash Dhull and Prithvi Shaw.

He scored 320 runs in nine innings, including four half-centuries. His performances helped his side reach the semi-finals, where they eventually lost to Himachal Pradesh. Prabhsimran will be on the lookout for more opportunities this year to translate his domestic form into the IPL.

