The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a huge blow ahead of IPL 2023. Will Jacks, the English all-rounder who was acquired at the IPL 2023 auction for a sum of Rs. 3.20 crores, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The franchise has named Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell as a replacement for Jacks. Bracewell will play at his base price of Rs. 1 crore.

ANNOUNCEMENT



Michael Bracewell of New Zealand will replace Will Jacks for



The 32-year-old all-rounder was the top wicket taker for Kiwis during the T20I series in India, and scored a fighting 140 in an ODI game.



The 32-year-old all-rounder was the top wicket taker for Kiwis during the T20I series in India, and scored a fighting 140 in an ODI game.

Bracewell has been an integral part of the Kiwi limited-overs lineup over the last couple of seasons. His inclusion will be a welcome addition to the star-studded RCB squad.

On that note, here is a look at three qualities that Bracewell will bring to RCB in IPL 2023:

3 qualities Michael Bracewell will bring to RCB in IPL 2023

#1 Role of a finisher with the bat in death overs:

Michael Bracewell has been a proven finisher in the death overs

Michael Bracewell has lived up to the faith and expectations of the New Zealand team management and has played the role of a finisher. He has two ODI hundreds batting at number seven in the past eight months and has shown that no target is beyond reach as long as he is at the crease. As far as T20Is are concerned, he has a strike rate of 139.51 in 11 innings and is usually an excellent finisher.

RCB have been lacking a batsman to support Dinesh Karthik in the death overs to provide the finishing touches to the innings. It will be interesting to see if Bracewell fits into the role to support Karthik in IPL 2023.

#2 More options in the spin department:

Bracewell averages 10.43 with the ball in T20Is

Michael Bracewell has had an incredible start to his T20I career with the ball. He has picked up 21 wickets in 16 T20Is at an astonishing average of 10.43 and an exceptional economy rate of 5.36.

Bracewell has an impressive strike rate of 11.67 in T20Is and is a handy spinner to have the playing 11. He has opened the bowling with success in T20Is and has also been impressive in the middle overs where he has been successful with controlling the flow of runs and also picking up crucial wickets.

Spin is always a handy option, especially on Indian pitches in any format, and Bracewell's inclusion will only strengthen the RCB team.

#3 Experience in the dressing room:

Michael Bracewell has been playing domestic cricket for more than a decade

Michael Bracewell is an experienced campaigner for New Zealand in domestic cricket and has been playing first-class cricket since 2011. He is one of the players who has tasted success at the highest level after grinding it hard on the domestic circuit for more than a decade.

He has played 103 First Class matches, 129 List A games and 117 T20s and has been a consistent performer in the said games.

He was awarded Men's Super Smash Player of the Year during the 2021-2022 season. His experience of playing cricket in all formats at the domestic stage for more than a decade could come in handy for RCB going into IPL 2023.

