3 quality DC players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season

With ₹19.45 crore in their purse and 20 names already on their roster, the Delhi Capitals (DC) were in an excellent position ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

However, the Capitals had a poor day on December 23 in Kochi. They filled up the remaining slots but failed to sign any players who would walk into their playing XI, as a result of which several big names could find themselves on the sidelines.

Rishabh Pant's potential unavailability has made matters even worse for DC, who might be forced into fielding a particular team combination to ensure balance even if the selected players aren't at their best.

Here are three quality DC players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season.

#3 Rilee Rossouw

BBL - Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder

The Delhi Capitals snapped up Rilee Rossouw for a sizeable ₹4.6 crore in the IPL 2023 auction, but he might not be part of their first-choice plans.

David Warner, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh are likely to be DC's first-choice overseas players in the upcoming IPL season. While Warner and Nortje's selections explain themselves, Powell has made massive strides as a batter in T20 cricket. Marsh, meanwhile, is vital because of his bowling and pace-hitting.

Moreover, if Pant is absent, the Capitals might have to play Phil Salt as the primary gloveman, unless they trust Sarfaraz Khan's part-time keeping. This would further reduce Rossouw's chances of featuring for the franchise in IPL 2023.

#2 Mukesh Kumar

Another big purchase at the IPL 2023 auction, Mukesh Kumar made his way to DC for a whopping ₹5.5 crore. The uncapped fast bowler has earned a call-up to India's T20I side but is far from a finished product in the format, primarily offering new-ball threat.

DC might want a bowler with more variety in their playing XI, especially with only one quick likely to be from the overseas contingent. Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya and Kamlesh Nagarkoti all have not only more IPL experience but are also more versatile.

Despite his big price tag, Mukesh might not have a massive role to play for DC in IPL 2023.

#1 Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Lungi Ngidi did not play a single game for DC in IPL 2022, and the same might transpire again this year despite a few promising performances at the international level.

Ngidi played 13 T20Is in 2022, returning 22 wickets at an average of 16.14. While his economy rate of 8.84 was on the higher side, he provided breakthroughs at crucial intervals and harried batters with his pace, bounce and seam.

But DC simply don't have room for the South African in their playing XI, with Nortje taking up spearhead duties. Even if they want support for their express quick, the canny Mustafizur Rahman might be a better option. Ngidi might be looking at another IPL campaign with the bib on.

