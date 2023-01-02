3 quality RCB players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season

On the back of some good work in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in an excellent position to contest for silverware.

Bangalore had a decent playing XI in place even before the auction and managed to boost their chances by signing high-quality backups in certain problem areas. They have a capable squad, and what that generally means in a league like the IPL is that several talented performers will find themselves without opportunities.

Here are three quality RCB players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season.

#3 Mahipal Lomror

RCB were crying out for a left-handed spin-hitter in the middle order during IPL 2022 and ended up playing Mahipal Lomror in seven matches. However, the all-rounder couldn't make much of an impact.

Lomror returned 86 runs at an average of 17.2 and a strike rate of 150.88, facing only 57 balls in those matches. He sent down just two overs, conceding 18 runs. The youngster is a talented cricketer, but he wasn't able to adapt to a challenging role in the middle order.

Lomror might not have much to do for RCB in IPL 2023 as well. Shahbaz Ahmed offers a left-arm spin option, and the former hasn't been bowling much in domestic cricket anyway. When it comes to spin-hitters, Bangalore can call upon Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell.

#2 David Willey

David Willey is a canny T20 operator who offers a decent amount of all-phase bowling prowess and batting ability, but he's bound to be restricted to the RCB bench in IPL 2023.

Unless injury-enforced absences hit Bangalore, like they did last year, Willey should be viewed as a backup who can lengthen the batting order and offer an additional bowling option. The Englishman is bound to be behind Josh Hazlewood and new acquisition Reece Topley in the overseas pace pecking order, while Will Jacks could slot in as the ideal Glenn Maxwell backup.

Speaking of Jacks...

#1 Will Jacks

Glenn Maxwell's injury status is still up in the air, with the all-rounder recovering from a broken leg following a freak accident at a party. He's expected to recover in time for the IPL, according to recent reports, and there's no doubt that both he and RCB will take all the measures possible to ensure he turns out for the franchise in the 2023 season.

Assuming Maxwell makes the grade, RCB might not have much space for Will Jacks in the playing XI. The Englishman, who is slowly becoming a key cog in his national side across formats, offers skills similar to those of Maxwell - big hitting and occasional off-spin.

Jacks is primarily a top-order pace-hitter, but RCB already have Finn Allen and captain Faf du Plessis to shoulder those responsibilities. The 24-year-old is definitely one for the future, but he might be benched throughout IPL 2023.

