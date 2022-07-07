3 quirky social media posts by MS Dhoni that you should know about

Wishes have started pouring in as MS Dhoni turns 41 on Thursday (July 7). The former Team India cricketer has been one of the most successful captains in limited-overs and is loved all across the globe.

The enigmatic gloveman is famously known for his composure on the field, which he has used to bail his team out of intense situations.

Like his on-field persona, the Jharkhand-born cricketer also sports a calm demeanor off the field and prefers to stay away from the limelight.

In today's tech-savvy world, it's essential to have a presence on the internet, especially if one is a celebrity. However, the former India captain has always maintained a distance from the virtual world and is rarely active on social media.

Despite the inactivity, MS Dhoni has left the internet in splits with his quirky sense of humor on more than one occasion. On that note, let's look at three such quirky social media posts from Dhoni that were hugely popular.

#1 Commenting on the El Classico match

MS Dhoni arguably has the best football skills within the Indian team.

MS Dhoni's love for football is quite well known among fans. The wicketkeeper-batter has been one of the best footballers within the Indian cricket team. He used to play football for his school team before picking up the willow.

The El Classico between Real Madrid and Barcelona is considered one of the iconic rivalries in football and is watched by millions across the world. The former Indian skipper happens to be one of them.

The Jharkhand cricketer was in Bangladesh during the 2014 T20 World Cup when he tweeted about the El Classico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. He mentioned that he was watching the game purely for "entertainment" and that it didn't 'matter' who won.

Expressing his opinion, Dhoni wrote:

“Doesn’t matter which team wins, I am here for Entertainment”.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni Doesn't matter which team wins,I am here for entertainment Doesn't matter which team wins,I am here for entertainment

Despite his personal opinion, Dhoni's neutral stance on a rivalry that is often a source of heated exchanges among fans left many amused on the internet.

#2 Making fun of 'Sir Jadeja'

MS Dhoni shares a great camaraderie with Ravindra Jadeja both on and off the field. (Source: Instagram)

MS Dhoni was the one to give Ravindra Jadeja the nickname 'sir' and pretty soon it caught up with fans, who started calling the all-rounder 'Sir Jadeja'.

The Saurashtra cricketer is one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket right now. An athletic fielder, wicket-taking bowler and a vital lower-order batter, Jadeja has cleaned up many games for his team and is in top form right now.

Dhoni gave him the nickname 'sir' after the Jadeja's performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2013. Jadeja, who was batting for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), needed to score two runs off the last ball to win the game.

He was caught at third-man off the last ball but the umpires called it a no-ball, thereby ensuring a win for CSK with one ball remaining.

Dhoni soon took to Twitter to troll the all-rounder's exploits in the game with a witty tweet. He wrote:

“When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get two runs, he will win it with one ball to spare !!”

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get 2 runs he will win it with one ball to spare !! When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get 2 runs he will win it with one ball to spare !!

#3 Trolling wife Sakshi Dhoni on Twitter

MS Dhoni married wife Sakshi in 2010. (Source: Instagram)

MS Dhoni once trolled his wife Sakshi Dhoni on Twitter. The CSK skipper joined the popular social media platform in 2010 but has seldom posted anything about his personal life.

However, he made an exception in 2011 when he pulled his wife's leg by mentioning how he was communicating with her 'via Twitter' despite being in the "same room".

The tweet read:

“Me and my wife in the same room but communicating via Twitter”.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni Me and my wife in the same room but communicating via twitter Me and my wife in the same room but communicating via twitter

