3 Rajasthan Royals fast-bowlers who can step up in Prasidh Krishna's absence in IPL 2023

The runners-up of IPL 2022, the Rajasthan Royals, were dealt a huge blow when Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of IPL 2023 to recover from a stress fracture in his back. He was last seen in action in August 2022 and is set to be out for a fair period of time.

Prasidh Krishna @prasidh43 Gutted to be missing out on so much cricket. Be back soon! ⏱️ Gutted to be missing out on so much cricket. Be back soon! ⏱️🏃 https://t.co/jemAfvcTbC

Krishna's absence creates a huge problem for RR. He picked up 19 wickets in 17 games and while he could've had a better wickets-to-game ratio, he was one of the most clutch bowlers in the league.

The 27-year-old was fourth on the list of MVPs for last season, behind only Jos Buttler, Hardik Pandya, and Andre Russell, courtesy of his ability to bowl dot balls. Dot balls are gold in T20 cricket and Prasidh bowled 200 dots last season, 24 clear of teammate Trent Boult in second place. With a dot ball to game ratio of 11.76, he bowled nearly two maiden overs in every game.

Prasidh Krishna was a big part of RR's success last season and they need to figure out a plan to replace him for the upcoming season. On that note, let's look at three speedsters who can step up and deliver in his absence.

#3 KM Asif

Ex-CSK pacer KM Asif could be a handy replacement for Prasidh Krishna. A bowler who can cross the 140 KMPH mark and is good in the death overs, Asif has been a consistent seamer at the domestic level for Kerala for quite a while now.

Asif had a solid Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 22/23 where he picked up 12 wickets in only seven matches at an economy rate of only 7.00, stellar numbers for a seamer who frequently bowls at the death. He did a decent job in the three IPL games he played for CSK across the 2018 and 2021 seasons and was picked up by the Royals for ₹30 Lakhs at the IPL 2023 Auction.

The 29-year-old could step up in Prasidh Krishna's absence if he gets the opportunity.

#2 Kuldeep Sen

Kuldeep Sen received a Team India call-up, making his ODI debut against Bangladesh in December 2022

Kuldeep Sen is an express pace bowler who featured in seven matches for RR last season. Brought in as a rotation option for Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen had a fairly successful outing, with the speedguns indicating the arrival of another promising seamer who regularly bowls at speeds above 145 KMPH.

Sen picked up eight wickets in seven matches, bowling at an expensive economy rate of 9.42. However, if he can become more consistent with his lengths and improve his death bowling, Sen is someone who could rise to the level of Prasidh Krishna and replicate his impact.

#1 Navdeep Saini

Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini could find a new lease of life playing for the Rajasthan Royals. A stalwart of the Indian domestic circuit, Saini's numbers became too good to ignore for RCB, who roped him in at the 2019 Player Auction.

After a fairly successful first season where he picked up 11 wickets in 13 games at a decent economy rate, his numbers deteriorated in subsequent seasons.

RR signed him for ₹2.60 Crores at the 2022 Player Auction and he picked up three wickets in two games last year, but at an expensive economy rate of 12.00.

While death bowling isn't Saini's strength, he is a beast with the new ball in hand and could replicate the kind of form Prasidh Krishna showed. An experienced international who has played 11 T20Is, eight ODIs, and two Test matches, Saini is a bowler with real quality. If he is inducted into the playing XI, he could step up and deliver in Prasidh Krishna's absence.

Poll : 0 votes